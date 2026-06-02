Sanofi Chooses Snowflake to Accelerate its AI-Powered Drug Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNOWFLAKE SUMMIT 26 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at Snowflake Summit 26 that Sanofi, one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies, has established a new blueprint for AI-powered biopharma with its launch of "Concierge for Field," a new AI agent built with Snowflake Cortex AI that prepares Sanofi's global sales representatives for every physician or provider visit.

In a single conversation, a rep can ask for a pre-call plan and immediately see the highest-priority physician based on specialty and prescribing history, review past engagement, and have the full plan emailed to their inbox. What used to take hours of manual research now happens in seconds.

Concierge for Field is the most visible example of a much bigger shift: Sanofi is building its agentic journey with Snowflake, deploying AI agents across R&D, procurement, IT, HR, and field sales, and setting a new standard for how the life sciences industry uses data and AI to accelerate science and bring therapies to patients faster.

Like many global organizations, Sanofi's early data investments produced thousands of dashboards but left most of the underlying data untapped. The shift came when Sanofi started working with Elementum, the AI-native replacement for legacy SaaS. The company unified its data on Snowflake and paired with the agentic capabilities of Snowflake Cortex AI, including Snowflake CoWork, the personal agent where you work smarter. The result is a fundamentally new operating model. AI workflows built with Elementum run directly on Snowflake, eliminating the friction, cost, and lock-in of traditional enterprise software. The same unified foundation already powers Sanofi's research teams, who use Snowflake to process real-world clinical data at scale, accelerating the analysis that informs drug development decisions.

"For years, we have been building complex pipelines to move data in and out of expensive software, just to access our own data," said Emmanuel Frenehard, Chief Digital Officer, Sanofi. "With Snowflake and Elementum, we saw a clear path forward. We are building AI directly on our data and reinventing how the company runs, from R&D to manufacturing to commercial. This is how Sanofi becomes the first biopharma powered by AI at scale."

Snowflake's Forward Deployed Engineers, a dedicated team of AI engineers and researchers, full-stack and data engineers, data professionals, industry specialists, and AI product managers, embed directly inside customer teams to co-build AI solutions. This team is working hand-in-hand with Sanofi's data and engineering teams to scale these capabilities, while Elementum's AI applications run directly on the Snowflake platform.

"Sanofi is showing what becomes possible when AI is built directly on top of trusted enterprise data," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake. "Instead of layering AI onto fragmented legacy systems, they are using Snowflake as the foundation for a unified, agentic enterprise, connecting research, manufacturing, and commercial operations on a single AI-ready platform. Sanofi is proof that AI is creating measurable impact in the real world. From accelerating drug development to helping field teams operate with greater speed and precision, this is the future Snowflake enables: intelligent systems working directly on governed data to help organizations move faster, operate smarter, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for the people they serve."

Learn More:

Watch how Sanofi is reinventing the future of biopharma with Snowflake in this customer video.

Learn how the AI Data Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences helps organizations accelerate innovation and make AI real.

Check out all the innovations and announcements coming out of Snowflake Summit 26 on Snowflake’s Newsroom.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X, and follow along at #SnowflakeSummit.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).