Dental Care Alliance Closes Transaction to Significantly Strengthen Long-Term Financial Foundation and Support Continued Growth

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dental Care Alliance (“DCA” or the “Company”), one of the largest dental support organizations (DSOs) in the country, today announced that it has successfully closed its previously announced strategic transaction with its financial partners, significantly strengthening the Company’s financial foundation and positioning DCA for long-term growth.

The transaction reduces DCA’s total funded debt by more than $1.1 billion, provides the Company with $95 million of new capital, and extends debt maturities to 2031. The improved capital structure enhances DCA’s financial flexibility, and supports continued investment in clinical excellence, practice operations, technology, and strategic growth initiatives.

“The successful completion of this transaction marks an important milestone for Dental Care Alliance and provides us with the financial foundation to match the operational and cultural progress our team has built over the past several years,” said Dr. Larry Benz, Chief Executive Officer of Dental Care Alliance. “With a strengthened balance sheet and aligned financial partners who believe in our mission and long-term vision, we are well-positioned to continue supporting our providers, expanding access to patient care, investing in our people and technology, and delivering exceptional experiences for the patients and communities we serve.”

All DCA-supported practices will continue normal operations following the closing of the transaction, with no disruption to day-to-day practice operations or patient care.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor, AlixPartners, LLP is serving as financial and operational advisor, Greenhill & Co., LLC is serving as investment banker, and C Street Advisory Group is serving as strategic communications advisor to the Company. Milbank LLP is serving as legal advisor and PJT Partners Inc. is serving as investment banker to the first lien term lenders. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Holland & Knight LLP are serving as legal advisors to certain other financial partners that are party to the agreement detailed above.

About Dental Care Alliance

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Dental Care Alliance is a leading dental support organization with a mission to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals who create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA supports more than 400 affiliated practices and 900 dentists across 24 states. For more information, visit www.dentalcarealliance.com.