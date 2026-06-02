Wolters Kluwer and the General Council of Economists renew their collaboration agreement in Spain to drive the digital transformation of the profession

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Spain, a leading provider of software, information, and services for professional firms and businesses, has renewed its collaboration agreement with the General Council of Economists of Spain (CGE) to continue promoting initiatives that foster the development and digital transformation of the profession.

“For Wolters Kluwer, it is essential to provide value to the members of the General Council of Economists through initiatives that promote continuing education and the adoption of new technologies. All of this is achieved through concrete proposals aimed at modernizing work processes and advancing the sector,” said Tomàs Font, Vice President & General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Europe South Region.

For his part, Miguel Ángel Vázquez Taín, President of the General Council of Economists, highlighted the importance of strong collaboration to help professionals tackle current challenges: “Our collaboration with Wolters Kluwer allows us to offer our members resources that help strengthen their professional practice. In this way, we support them through the innovation and digitalization processes the profession is undergoing.”

The renewal of the agreement consolidates a long-standing relationship between the two entities and expands areas of collaboration with the Council’s main specialized registries: the Registry of Tax Advisor Economists (REAF), Accounting Economists (EC), and Labor Advisor Economists (EAL).

Wolters Kluwer will promote conferences, training activities, and professional gatherings to provide advisors and economists with tools and value propositions that help improve the efficiency, competitiveness, and adaptability of their professional practices. Additionally, it will launch initiatives aimed at new members to facilitate their entry into professional practice in an increasingly digitized environment.

With this agreement, both entities are strengthening their collaboration to support economists in an increasingly digitized and demanding professional environment.

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About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

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