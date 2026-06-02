ConnectSecure Partners with TD SYNNEX to Expand Access to Affordable, Flexible Cybersecurity Worldwide

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConnectSecure, a leading provider of vulnerability and compliance management solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through the agreement, the ConnectSecure platform is now accessible to managed service providers (MSPs), internal IT departments, and resellers via TD SYNNEX’s extensive partner network. This expansion enhances access to enterprise-grade vulnerability and compliance tools, advancing ConnectSecure’s mission to make affordable cybersecurity available to more organizations worldwide.

The partnership further reinforces ConnectSecure’s broader commitment to helping organizations of all kinds secure their digital borders at scale. Share

Cyber threats continue to grow in both volume and sophistication, placing significant pressure on MSPs, internal IT teams, and channel partners that defend small and mid-sized businesses. These organizations require practical, cost-effective tools that enable them to identify risk, strengthen security posture, and deliver measurable value without adding unnecessary complexity or cost. The partnership leads customers down a streamlined path to adopt the ConnectSecure platform with flexible month-to-month billing and no long-term commitments, reducing barriers to building a scalable security program or service practice.

“TD SYNNEX is one of the most respected names in technology distribution, and our new partnership is an important step in our mission to make effective, affordable cybersecurity more accessible across the IT ecosystem, whether you’re an MSP, an internal IT team, or a reseller,” said Peter Bellini, CEO of ConnectSecure. “Together, we’re making it easier for these organizations to deliver stronger security outcomes for the businesses that depend on them.”

Through the TD SYNNEX partnership, ConnectSecure customers and partners gain:

MSPs : A scalable way to add or expand cybersecurity services

A scalable way to add or expand cybersecurity services Internal IT teams : Affordable tools to improve visibility, vulnerability management, and compliance readiness

Affordable tools to improve visibility, vulnerability management, and compliance readiness Resellers: A flexible solution to add to broader cybersecurity portfolios and meet customer demand

The partnership further reinforces ConnectSecure’s broader commitment to helping organizations of all kinds secure their digital borders at scale. By pairing ConnectSecure’s purpose-built platform with TD SYNNEX’s extensive reach, infrastructure, and partner enablement programs, the companies are providing partners and customers with a more efficient way to deliver robust cybersecurity to the businesses that need it most.

“This partnership expands our ability to reach more partners and customers through one of the industry’s leading technology distribution channels,” said Chris White, Director of Global Alliance at ConnectSecure. “We are thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX and look forward to building on this relationship as we continue to support the IT community around the world.”

“At TD SYNNEX, we help our partners meet today’s needs and prepare for what’s next by bringing together specialized expertise and a unified digital platform experience,” said Scott Young, SVP, Vendor Management, at TD SYNNEX. “By adding ConnectSecure to our portfolio, we’re expanding the opportunities available to our ecosystem so customers can increase efficiencies, differentiate in the market, and drive future growth.”

The ConnectSecure platform is available through TD SYNNEX now. To learn more about ConnectSecure’s vulnerability and compliance management solutions, or to engage through TD SYNNEX, visit www.connectsecure.com.

About ConnectSecure

ConnectSecure empowers MSPs, IT professionals, and organizations to assess risk, build recurring revenue, and navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Focused on addressing the needs of service providers and internal IT teams supporting small and mid-sized businesses, ConnectSecure delivers tools to identify and remediate vulnerabilities, manage compliance requirements, and strengthen overall security posture. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and operates in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.connectsecure.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor, solutions aggregator, and original design and contract manufacturer that plays a central role in connecting the IT ecosystem. We support more than 150,000 customers across over 100 countries with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio spanning cybersecurity, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobility, and Everything-as-a-Service. We are a Fortune 100 company that helps partners maximize the value of technology investments and achieve measurable business outcomes through our global reach, expertise, and enablement capabilities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX brings together offerings from more than 2,500 best-in-class technology vendors through approximately 24,000 co-workers worldwide. For more information, visit TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.