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Everlaw and Morae Partner to Deliver AI Litigation Technology at Scale

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Morae, the global leader in digital and AI-led business solutions for the rapidly evolving legal industry. The partnership brings Everlaw’s advanced litigation and AI capabilities into Morae-led legal workflows and services, giving legal teams a more unified approach to investigations and litigation. By combining AI-driven analysis with experienced legal professionals, the partnership helps organizations make earlier, better-informed decisions that can reduce discovery costs and strengthen defensibility.

Through the partnership, Morae will deliver managed litigation support and investigation services powered by the Everlaw platform, combining Everlaw’s AI capabilities with Morae’s global team to support early case assessment, document review, and ongoing matter workflows, from setup and process design through execution, quality control, and reporting.

By pairing the Everlaw platform with Morae’s global team of more than 1,000 legal and technology professionals, clients benefit from a human-in-the-loop approach that helps ensure AI-driven insights are defensible and actionable in real-world legal matters. In addition, Morae experts’ use of EverlawAI uniquely enables early case assessment at scale, helping organizations move faster from raw data to decision-ready insights that inform litigation strategy, risk assessment, and cost management earlier in the case lifecycle.

“Organizations are rethinking how legal work gets done as AI reshapes expectations around speed, scale, and insight,” said Joe Glass, Chief Revenue Officer at Everlaw. “Morae brings deep operational expertise and trusted client relationships to that shift, making them an ideal partner to help legal teams modernize litigation and investigations in a way that is both practical and defensible.”

“At Morae, we help legal teams move faster from data to decisions while maintaining the rigor the legal function demands. By integrating Everlaw’s best-in-class litigation and AI capabilities into Morae’s unified legal intelligence, we provide a partnership that combines advanced AI-driven discovery with deep human expertise. This ensures our clients receive early, actionable insights at scale through workflows tailored to their unique requirements and objectives,” said Keith Fenner, Chief Revenue Officer at Morae.

Learn more about the Everlaw and Morae partnership here.

About Morae

Morae is a global legal solutions provider helping corporate legal departments and law firms operate with Unified Legal Intelligence. We connect client data, systems, and workflows across the legal function to deliver decision-ready insight that improves speed, clarity, and control. Founded in 2015, Morae combines legal consulting, technology, and operations expertise with deep in-house and law firm experience to help clients modernize how work gets done. Across contracts, discovery, information governance, and resourcing, Morae helps legal teams turn fragmented data into actionable intelligence and measurable outcomes. Learn more about Morae, our approach, and solutions at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex legal landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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