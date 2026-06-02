Marketing Architects Expands Relationship with Nielsen to Include Integration of Media Data Engine on a National Level

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and media intelligence, and Marketing Architects, a television advertising services company, today announced a newly expanded partnership.

Nielsen and Marketing Architects are addressing a need for faster viewership data, letting advertisers plan campaigns with greater speed, depth and precision. Share

Effective immediately, Marketing Architects will now utilize Nielsen for national TV measurement.

Prior to this, Marketing Architects was one of the earliest adopters of Nielsen’s local TV measurement solution. Marketing Architects tapped Nielsen’s Media Data Engine to help drive innovation, growth and results for marketers at the local TV advertising level. (MDE is a Nielsen local TV measurement solution that delivers greater speed, consistency and predictive capabilities to broadcast ad campaigns.)

The two companies are addressing a major industry need for faster collection and analysis of viewership data. Doing so allows advertisers and agencies to plan and buy their campaigns with greater speed, depth and precision.

This newly expanded integration delivers on that need by pairing Nielsen’s MDE with Annika®, Marketing Architects' proprietary media-buying platform on a national level. (The latter’s key differentiators include the ability to access real-time viewership inputs and then to analyze the data with speed and scale.)

Working with Nielsen’s MDE provides Marketing Architects’ clients with speed and 100% market coverage. Now, Marketing Architects’ clients will receive a layer of audience depth for national linear buys, as well as stronger inputs for forecasting viewership around high-profile broadcast events and informing premium inventory strategy.

Nielsen’s MDE delivers ratings and viewership data consistently across all 208 DMAs, within days after an airing.

“The TV industry has been working around a data lag for a long time,” says Christi Uban, Sr. Director of Media Investment, Marketing Architects. “We were one of the first to utilize Nielsen’s MDE on a local level and, fueled by the success we’ve seen with Annika, we’re now expanding it to a national level to provide clients with the insights they need to help them grow their businesses.”

“We’re excited to be teaming up with Marketing Architects and look forward to helping to drive innovation and momentum for their clients on a national TV measurement basis,” said Ryan Williams, SVP, Sales Director, Nielsen. “The rise and popularity of categories such as live sports is driving increased eyeballs to this sector and we’re looking forward to helping Marketing Architects and its clients unlock new opportunities to reach and engage with consumers in this space.”

About Nielsen

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their global audiences—now and into the future. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram).

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 30 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, visit marketingarchitects.com.