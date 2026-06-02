NMI Acquires Fee Navigator, Adding AI-Powered Pricing Intelligence to Its Embedded Payments Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NMI®, a global leader in embedded payments infrastructure, today announced it has acquired Fee Navigator, a specialist provider of AI-powered pricing intelligence for payments companies.

The acquisition builds on NMI’s existing AI capabilities by adding specialist pricing intelligence to its embedded payments platform. Built for ISOs, ISO agents, ISVs and other payments partners, Fee Navigator’s technology analyzes merchant statements and recommends optimized pricing based on partner-defined goals and risk tolerance. It gives partners smarter ways to win more merchants, optimize their margins and improve portfolio performance across their merchant relationships.

This follows NMI’s recent acquisition of Dwolla, which expanded NMI’s platform into advanced account-to-account payments, real-time payments and payouts. Together, these acquisitions reflect NMI’s strategy to help ISOs, ISVs, banks and other partners build more resilient payments businesses in a rapidly evolving market, expanding the ways they can move money, manage payments and win more merchants, while enabling them to manage margins more intelligently through AI-powered technology.

Steve Pinado, CEO of NMI, said:

“Fee Navigator is a natural next step in our strategy to build the most robust, white-label, embedded payments platform for our channel and enterprise partners. With Dwolla, we expanded the ways our partners can move money. With Fee Navigator, we are adding AI-powered intelligence that helps them price, optimize and grow their business more effectively. It is another step in helping our partners modernize, operate more efficiently and deliver stronger merchant solutions and support. Merchant pricing is one of the most important and complex parts of payments, and this acquisition gives our partners smarter tools to quote with confidence, protect margin and turn payments into a greater commercial advantage.”

Pricing a deal requires specialist expertise that has traditionally sat with a relatively small group of payments professionals, despite being foundational to building a successful payments business. Payments providers need to understand cost and compare rates; getting that balance wrong can mean leaving money on the table or losing deals. By bringing Fee Navigator’s innovative technology into its ecosystem, NMI is making these capabilities more accessible to partners, helping them price smarter, compete more effectively and grow stronger payments businesses.

Merchant pricing has become increasingly important as card acceptance costs continue to rise. According to the Nilson Report, U.S. merchants paid a record $198 billion in processing fees to accept credit, debit and prepaid cards in 2025. Against that backdrop, NMI is giving partners AI-powered tools to make faster, more informed pricing decisions, accelerate deal conversion and improve the economics of every merchant relationship.

Adrian Talapan, CEO, CTO and co-founder of Fee Navigator, said:

“Merchant pricing has always been one of the hardest parts of payments to get right. Fee Navigator was built to make that process faster, smarter and more consistent. It is the missing piece for an agent-ready, automated process in the future. We’re thrilled to be joining NMI, where we can bring our AI-powered pricing intelligence to a much broader ecosystem of ISOs, ISVs, PayFacs and payments professionals, helping them price new opportunities more confidently and optimize performance across their existing merchant portfolios.”

Fee Navigator analyzes merchant statements and recommends optimized pricing based on partner-defined goals, including margin targets, preferred pricing structures and sales parameters. This helps sales teams quote more consistently, reduce unnecessary margin erosion and make stronger pricing decisions during merchant acquisition.

Putting AI-powered analysis and decision support directly into its platform strengthens NMI’s channel partner proposition in a market increasingly shaped by large direct-to-merchant payment platforms and self-service models. NMI’s partners deliver the expertise, relationships and hands-on merchant support that many businesses still need. Fee Navigator gives those partners more intelligent tools to operate efficiently, better serve their merchants and compete in an AI-enabled payments market.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About NMI

NMI is powering the next era of embedded payments. Processing close to $700 billion annually, NMI gives SaaS platforms, ISOs, PayFacs, banks and fintech innovators the modular, white-label payments infrastructure to accept, manage, price and move money through one platform.

Built for partners that want flexibility and control, NMI brings together its industry-leading gateway technology, omnichannel acceptance, merchant onboarding, underwriting, risk and compliance, A2A payments, payouts and AI-powered pricing intelligence. From no-code simplicity to full-control APIs, NMI helps partners move faster, scale smarter and deliver better experiences to their merchants and customers, turning payments into a strategic advantage.

More than 6,000 technology partners trust NMI to power seamless payment experiences for over 1.2 million merchants across online, in-app, in-store, mobile and unattended environments. However businesses want to build the future of commerce, they can build it with NMI.

NMI is backed by three global private equity firms that specialize in payments and financial technology investments: Francisco Partners, Insight Partners, and Great Hill Partners. Learn more at nmi.com.

About Fee Navigator

Fee Navigator is a leading merchant pricing and payments intelligence platform that enables ISOs, ISVs, banks, and their partners to price smarter, win more business and maximize portfolio value. Powered by advanced AI and a proprietary payments knowledge base built from more than 100,000 merchant statements, Fee Navigator delivers fast pricing analysis, competitive insights and portfolio optimization recommendations. The company helps its partners drive growth while improving transparency and profitability across the payments ecosystem.