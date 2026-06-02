World Wide Technology Awarded Renewed Position on OMNIA Partners Technology Solutions, Products and Services Contract #R250610

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded a position on the OMNIA Partners Technology Solutions, Products and Services contract vehicle, a cooperative purchasing agreement with an estimated value of approximately $500 million. This award marks WWT’s second iteration on the contract.

Through this contract, WWT will continue expanding support for state and local government agencies and education institutions (SLED) across the U.S. by providing streamlined access to a comprehensive portfolio of WWT and Softchoice IT solutions and services, including:

IT hardware and peripherals

Software and licensing

Cloud solutions

Professional and consulting services

Managed and support services

Emerging and innovative technology

The OMNIA Partners Technology Solutions, Products and Services contract reinforces WWT’s commitment to helping SLED organizations access the modern technology solutions they need to operate more efficiently, securely, and cost-effectively. Through this contract, WWT brings strategic expertise across areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, infrastructure, data, and emerging technologies to help SLED customers accelerate modernization, improve service delivery, and better support the communities they serve.

“WWT is honored to renew our position on the OMNIA Partners Technology Solutions, Products and Services contract,” said Shawn Rodriguez, Vice President, State & Local Government and Education at WWT. “This recognition reflects our continued commitment to delivering innovative, adaptable, and reliable technology solutions that enable SLED organizations to strengthen operations and achieve their core mission.”

“WWT has been a valued partner throughout the first iteration of this contract, demonstrating a clear commitment to quality, innovation, and support for SLED organizations,” said Allan McCombs, Executive Vice President, Supplier Development, OMNIA Partners. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration and expanding our members’ access to WWT’s extensive portfolio of products and services.”

As a leading technology solutions provider for the public sector, WWT works alongside SLED organizations to create innovative solutions that align technology visions to community and campus needs. From secure digital infrastructure and cloud transformation to data-driven innovation and emerging technology adoption, WWT delivers the strategic expertise, technical depth, and scalable solutions needed to improve citizen outcomes.

For more information about WWT’s public sector solutions, visit https://www.wwt.com/industry/public-sector.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider helping organizations make a new world happen by turning ambition into real-world outcomes. Founded in 1990, WWT brings together strategy, deep technical expertise and world-class technology partnerships to help public- and private-sector organizations design, build and scale intelligent AI, digital, cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure solutions. Through its Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a collaborative ecosystem featuring state-of-the-art hardware and software, WWT enables clients and partners to conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology and then deploy solutions at scale using its global integration and distribution capabilities. With more than 14,000 team members and over 60 locations worldwide, WWT's culture— grounded in core values and leadership philosophies— has been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its commitment to innovation, trust and creating a great place to work for all. WWT provides products and services to large enterprise, global service provider and public sector clients in up to 130 countries across six continents. Softchoice, a World Wide Technology company, supports commercial and SMB markets in the U.S. and Canada.