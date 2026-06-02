Cadre Holdings Subsidiary Safariland Selected as Ballistic Provider for FBI Armor Contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety equipment and other related products for the law enforcement, first responder, military and nuclear markets, today announced that its subsidiary Safariland® has been selected as the ballistic panel provider integrated into Predictive Ballistics LLC's Overt Armor Kit (OAK). Predictive Ballistics was recently awarded a five-year, $61 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The OAK system is also available to the United States Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and other Department of Justice agencies.

The selection of Safariland's SX™ HP ballistic panel — introduced in 2025 — as the ballistic package for this contract demonstrates accelerating commercial adoption of the product and validates Cadre's ongoing investment in next-generation protective equipment. The SX™ HP was chosen over 11 competing products following a rigorous evaluation process that assessed ballistic performance, construction quality, and extensive end-user testing for function, fit, and comfort, including some of the most demanding ballistic testing protocols in the industry.

"This award represents a major accomplishment for our team and underscores the constant commitment to innovation that remains at the heart of everything we do," said Brad Williams, President of Cadre Holdings. "After introducing the Safariland SX™ HP ballistic panel in 2025, we are pleased to see broader adoption and enthusiastic feedback from customers that we have engineered one of the thinnest, lightest, and most protective hybrid ballistic armor on the market. With best-in-class brands and a steadfast commitment to our life-saving mission, we believe Safariland is well positioned to drive growth over the long term."

The contract adds to Cadre's growing pipeline of federal law enforcement business and reflects the company's strategy of developing highly engineered, mission-critical products that serve demanding end markets with rigorous performance standards and high barriers to entry. Federal agency contracts of this nature are typically characterized by multi-year terms, defined delivery schedules, and strong recurring demand driven by equipment modernization cycles.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety products. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, duty gear and nuclear safety products. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

About Safariland

Safariland is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. Safariland offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Identicator® and NIK®. Safariland’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®,” is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. Safariland is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Predictive Ballistics

Predictive Ballistics combines best-in-class personal protective equipment with industry leading ballistic education to help public safety teams select the ideal product, for their unique mission. Working with hundreds of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, we sync the world’s best ballistic and tactical products with teams looking to excel and push their operational limits. Located in California, Predictive Ballistics is a Certified Small Business with a GSA MAS contract.

About C2R USA

“Forged by Fire” is a phrase heard throughout the company, and not taken lightly. C2R USA channels years of custom carrier development, crafted behind the scenes, and tested in the world’s harshest environments. Created by operators, for operators, our kit provides solutions for tactical scenarios designed to bring officers home.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the transaction contemplated by the definitive agreement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory approvals and other conditions to the closing of the transaction or for other reasons, and the failure to complete the transaction which could negatively impact the price of the Company’s shares of commons stock or the business, results of operations, and financial condition of the Company, as well as those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.