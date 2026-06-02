The CTR Welcomes The Looking Glass, Bringing a New Social Dining Destination to Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, a vertically integrated commercial real estate firm with over 8 million square feet owned and managed in Atlanta, including Bank of America Plaza and Piedmont Center, today announced it has signed The Looking Glass, a new immersive social destination from AMP Up1 Hospitality, the Atlanta based team behind the award winning Your 3rd Spot, at The CTR (“The Center”), with construction set to begin immediately following the 2026 FIFA World Cup and an anticipated opening in the second quarter of 2027.

“We are seeing real demand for places that bring people together in a meaningful way, and that’s exactly what we’re building at The CTR. The Looking Glass strengthens that vision and builds on the energy taking shape downtown,” - Chris Eachus, CP Group Share

Set within the former CNN Studios overlooking Centennial Olympic Park, The Looking Glass will transform one of Atlanta’s most recognizable spaces into a multilevel world of elevated hospitality, immersive play, culinary exploration, and large-scale social gathering. Spanning approximately 38,000 square feet with an estimated capacity of more than 1,000 guests, the venue is being designed as the first Looking Glass, a flagship concept built to give Atlanta something truly original. Operating from the late morning through the evening, the concept adds a one-of-a-kind experience to The CTR’s growing tenant mix, bringing together culture, food, and connection in a way that complements the building's all-day energy.

What Is The Looking Glass — and Why Does It Matter for Downtown Atlanta?

The Looking Glass is created by AMP Up1 Hospitality, the team behind Midtown’s Your 3rd Spot, a Social Experience Club™, known for combining elevated hospitality, curated games, and a model designed around shared experiences. Rooted in an immersive modern storyline, The Looking Glass draws inspiration from a layered, whimsically rich literary tradition, reimagined through a present-day lens shaped by distraction, routine, and the growing need for more human connection. The venue is designed as an experiential choose-your-own-adventure, where guests move through different chapters of the story in their own way, uncovering different aspects of the world as they explore. At the heart of it is a clear idea: reward curiosity and remind people what it feels like to play again.

“The Looking Glass is the first expression of something we have been building toward for years,” said Josh Rossmeisl, Founder and Chief Vision Officer of AMP Up1 Hospitality. “I have spent more than 30 years designing, opening, and operating restaurants and entertainment venues, and this is the defining project of my career. I get to work alongside some of the most talented people in the industry, and this concept reflects the remarkable creative, operational, and experiential talent AMP Up1 Hospitality has curated over time, along with the strength of the partnerships we have built along the way. For all of us who have poured ourselves into this, The Looking Glass will be one of our proudest accomplishments.”

Why Experience-Driven Concepts are Central to Atlanta’s Next Chapter

Downtown Atlanta is evolving into a more connected, everyday destination, shaped by a measurable shift in consumer demand toward more immersive, experience-driven places.

“It’s been incredible to see how downtown Atlanta continues to gain momentum, both in new development and how people are choosing to spend their time here,” said Chris Eachus, Founding Partner at CP Group. “We are seeing real demand for places that bring people together in a meaningful way, and that’s exactly what we’re building at The CTR. The Looking Glass strengthens that vision and builds on the energy taking shape downtown.”

Positioned at the intersection of Atlanta’s sports, convention, and entertainment districts, The CTR is intentionally curating a mix of concepts that create reasons for people to gather, stay longer, and return more often, with confirmed tenants including CTR Food Works, Mastro’s Ocean Club, and now The Looking Glass contributing to its all-day energy. As Atlanta continues to attract global attention, including its role as a 2026 FIFA World CupTM host city, concepts like The Looking Glass help activate downtown beyond major event cycles.

Leasing and Partnership Inquiries

To inquire about leasing availability, please reach out to Nick Garzia at Hines. For tours or information on production studio space, event and brand activations, and more, please reach out to CP Group’s Taylor Tate. For office leasing, contact CBRE’s Nicole Goldsmith or Jeff Keppen. For CTR Culture placements, partnership, and activation opportunities, contact Neda Abghari.

About The CTR

Formerly known as the CNN Center, The CTR (pronounced “The Center”) is a reimagined 1.2-million-square-foot mixed-use destination in downtown Atlanta, set to reopen in June 2026. Backed by more than $425 million in total investment, with $65 million committed to its initial transformation phase, the CTR is being repositioned as an always-on hub for food, culture, work, and community at the center of Atlanta's sports and entertainment corridor. The property will serve as a key activation site during and after the 2026 FIFA World CupTM. Learn more and sign up for updates at TheCTRAtlanta.com.

About CP Group

Founded in 1986, CP Group is a vertically integrated, privately held commercial real estate firm and value-add investor specializing in office and mixed-use properties across the Sunbelt. The firm manages a current portfolio of approximately $4 billion and has acquired, repositioned, and operated more than 180 properties totaling over 64 million square feet — valued at more than $8 billion — across its history. CP Group's Atlanta portfolio spans nearly 8 million square feet and includes landmark assets such as Bank of America Plaza and Piedmont Center. The firm maintains offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Denver, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at CPGcre.com.

About AMP Up1 Hospitality

AMP Up1 Hospitality is a founder-led hospitality group building generational brands rooted in connection, curiosity, and purpose. The team created The Social Experience Club category through destinations that blend food, beverage, and play into frictionless, human-centered experiences. From Your 3rd Spot to The Looking Glass, AMP Up1 Hospitality designs venues that invite exploration, reward curiosity, and give people a reason to come back again and again.