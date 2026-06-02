Pearl and Seattle Study Club Partner to Advance AI Education in Dentistry

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Seattle Study Club, one of the nation’s most respected dental education networks, to help accelerate clinician education around the practical application of AI across the modern dental practice. As a Gold Tier partner, Pearl will collaborate with Seattle Study Club through educational programming, conference participation, and clinical content initiatives designed to help dentists understand not only what AI can do, but how to deploy it effectively throughout the dental workflow from examinations and patient communication to scheduling, documentation, insurance workflows, and practice operations.

Dentistry reaches its highest standard when great clinicians are equipped with both powerful tools and the education to use them well. Share

The partnership reflects a shared belief between the organizations: that the future of dentistry will not be defined by technology alone, but by how effectively clinicians are educated on how to integrate new technologies into patient care.

While AI adoption in dentistry continues to accelerate, many practices still lack practical guidance around implementation, workflow integration, and clinical best practices. Pearl and Seattle Study Club aim to close that gap by providing educational experiences grounded in real-world application, clinical excellence, and operational outcomes.

“At Seattle Study Club, we believe exceptional dentistry starts with continuous learning,” said Gary Dickenson, CEO of Seattle Study Club. “AI is becoming an increasingly important part of modern practice, dentistry needs meaningful education around how these technologies support better care, stronger patient communication, and more efficient practice operations. Pearl brings both the technological leadership and the practical perspective to help make that education valuable for our members.”

Originally recognized for pioneering real-time AI radiologic analysis in dentistry, Pearl has evolved into a broader AI platform designed to reduce friction across the dental workflow. Today, Pearl’s technologies support clinical decision-making, patient understanding, imaging quality assurance, insurance preparation, documentation workflows, operational intelligence, and other systems that help practices operate more consistently and predictably.

By embedding AI directly into everyday workflows, Pearl helps practices improve diagnostic confidence, standardize communication, reduce administrative burden, and create a more connected experience for both clinicians and patients.

“Dentistry reaches its highest standard when great clinicians are equipped with both powerful tools and the education to use them well,” said Ophir Tanz. “Seattle Study Club has built one of the most trusted educational communities in dentistry, and we’re excited to work together to help clinicians better understand how AI can elevate every aspect of practice, not just diagnostics, but the broader systems that support exceptional patient care.”

Through the partnership, Pearl and Seattle Study Club will deliver educational initiatives throughout the year focused on helping dental professionals navigate the rapidly evolving role of AI in dentistry while maintaining a strong emphasis on clinical judgment, patient trust, and real-world implementation.

About Pearl

Pearl is a dental AI company committed to enhancing how patient care is delivered. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo

About Seattle Study Club

Seattle Study Club is the nation’s leading dental education network, empowering professionals to connect, learn, and achieve clinical excellence in a collaborative community. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Michael Cohen, it has grown into a global network offering hands-on learning, case discussions, and access to world-renowned speakers. Learn more at www.seattlestudyclub.com.