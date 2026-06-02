Alsym Energy and Re:Build Manufacturing Partner to Scale Domestic Sodium-Ion Battery Cell Production for the Energy Storage Market

MALDEN, Mass. & FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alsym Energy, a developer of high-performance, non-flammable, low cost sodium-ion batteries, and Re:Build Manufacturing, a leader in advanced domestic manufacturing, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner on the development of commercial-scale sodium-ion battery cell manufacturing capacity in the United States.

This partnership helps address the rapidly growing demand for safe, high-performance and cost-effective battery cells for Energy Storage Systems (ESS). By combining Alsym Energy’s innovative battery technology with Re:Build’s industrial-scale manufacturing capabilities, the two companies intend to establish a competitive battery cell manufacturing capacity to support our national energy security needs.

As the global transition to renewable energy accelerates, the limitations of current battery technologies have become increasingly apparent. Lithium-ion cells are highly flammable and combustible; which is slowing ESS deployments across the country and limiting where they can be used. Alsym Energy’s sodium-ion technology offers a superior alternative for the ESS market, providing high performance and compelling economics without the inherent fire risks of lithium-ion. The non-flammability of Alsym’s cells is a vital "unlock" for the industry, allowing for faster deployment anywhere energy storage is needed, including urban and sensitive environments where safety regulations prevent lithium battery deployments.

“At Alsym, we believe the world needs safe, low-cost, high-performance batteries,” said Mukesh Chatter, CEO of Alsym Energy. “Our Na-Series batteries fulfill the critical energy needs for AI data centers, utilities, commercial real estate and other industries. It is a better battery for energy storage. Partnering with Re:Build allows us to accelerate our roadmap toward domestic commercial production. Their expertise in precision manufacturing and battery components is the perfect match for us. Together, we are providing a path for ESS integrators and developers to access high-quality cells that are not only non-flammable and high performance, but are backed by a reliable, non-FEOC supply chain that is fully compliant with tax credit and defense procurement rules.”

For Re:Build, this partnership represents a natural evolution of its thesis that onshoring advanced manufacturing is essential to U.S. economic and energy security. Re:Build already possesses deep expertise in the assembly of battery packs and modules; expanding into cell manufacturing is the logical next step in offering a vertically integrated, domestic energy solution.

“Cell manufacturing is central to our mission of revitalizing American manufacturing,” said Miles Arnone, CEO of Re:Build Manufacturing. “We have seen an immense 'thirst' from customers for a battery supply chain that is reliable and located right here in the U.S. Alsym’s technology is a game-changer for the stationary storage market. By collaborating on the development of commercial-scale cell manufacturing, we are positioning ourselves to meet the massive commitments our customers have already made to these cleaner, safer technologies.”

The collaboration will focus on the development of commercial-scale sodium-ion battery cell manufacturing capacity in Re:Build’s existing facility in New Kensington, PA, an area with deep, historical manufacturing expertise and a community eager for opportunities. This domestic-first approach ensures that ESS OEMs and developers can maximize tax benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, while significantly reducing logistical lead times and shipping costs.

This joint initiative reinforces the shared commitment of both Alsym and Re:Build to lead the next generation of American industrial innovation.

ABOUT ALSYM ENERGY

Alsym Energy is enabling a safer, scalable energy future by rethinking battery chemistry. The company's flagship Na-Series are non-flammable, high-performance, low cost sodium-ion batteries made with earth abundant materials. They are designed using a proprietary, physics-informed AI platform that enables the discovery of materials and commercially viable chemistries 10x faster than traditional, trial and error experiment-only methods. By combining DeepTech expertise in batteries with physics-informed AI, the platform is a closed-loop system that accelerates the entire battery development process, from ideation to manufacturing. Alysm’s Na-Series technology eliminates thermal runaway and allows energy storage to be deployed safely or AI data centers, utilities, commercial real estate, defense and anywhere else energy storage is needed. Its wide operating temperature range avoids the need for HVAC systems for safety or performance, and fast charge and discharge rates allow multiple cycles per day, creating a powerful economic model for energy storage systems. To date, Alsym has publicly announced 9 GWh in customer commitments with more to come. Alsym Na-Series: A better battery for energy storage.

To learn more, visit: alsym.com.

ABOUT RE:BUILD MANUFACTURING

Re:Build Manufacturing was founded in 2020 by former Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke and operations veteran Miles Arnone to revitalize the U.S. industrial base through a new model of American industrialization. With more than 1,200 employees including over 400 engineers across nine states, Re:Build combines cutting-edge enabling technologies, their Manufacturing Constrained Design (MCD) approach, and the aggressive deployment of Lean and Continuous Improvement to design and produce technologically advanced products from concept through full-scale production entirely in the United States. The company serves customers across aerospace and defense, electrification, energy, medical, and robotics and intelligent automation.

To learn more, visit: rebuildmanufacturing.com