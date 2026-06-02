Mouser's Rise of the Robots Program Explores Humanoid Design Considerations

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced the latest installment of its Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, Rise of the Robots, which explores key technologies behind humanoid robots and their potential for transformation. The series shares how these robots have progressed from simple machinery to critical tools used in caregiving, industrial automation, education, and even in the harshest environments.

Humanoid robotics represents a convergence of sensing, control, and embedded intelligence that is reshaping how engineers approach system design. Share

While science fiction has long envisioned robots resembling humans, recent advances in sensing, actuation, AI, embedded computing, and power systems have enabled practical, real-world robotic deployments across industrial, healthcare, and high-risk environments. Engineers are now integrating multimodal perception, real-time control, and simulation-driven training using physical AI approaches to accelerate development and improve performance. Although many systems still require supervision, they serve as the foundation for collaborative robotic platforms capable of complex, human-like interaction. The latest EIT installment explores the engineering design process, system integration challenges, and the role of legacy infrastructure, safety, and ROI in shaping scalable humanoid robot deployment.

"Humanoid robotics represents a convergence of sensing, control, and embedded intelligence that is reshaping how engineers approach system design," said Jeff Newell, President of Mouser Electronics. "Through this latest installment of Empowering Innovation Together, we're providing engineers with the insights and resources they need to better understand and navigate that shift."

In The Tech Between Us podcast, Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content at Mouser Electronics, and Leo Chen, Head of US Operations at robotics manufacturer Engineered Arts, discuss the role of robotics in industrial settings and the engineering approach to creating human-like facial features and expressions. Chen also explains how the Engineered Arts' humanoid, Ameca, came to fruition with careful design considerations.

"Developing humanoid robots requires solving complex, system-level challenges across perception, actuation, and real-time control," said Yin. "In this episode, we break down how engineers approach those challenges and what it takes to build systems that can operate reliably in real-world environments."

In addition to the podcast, the EIT series includes an in-depth video, technical articles, a topic-related infographic, as well as subscriber-exclusive content, exploring practical applications of AI in engineering workflows. By examining the range of cases where AI can enhance technical expertise, engineers can develop tools to help reshape how people think, decide, and create while protecting privacy and control.

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the electronic component industry's most recognized educational programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/humanoid-robotics-systems/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.