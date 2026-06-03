Everest Funeral Concierge Partners With WTW

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everest Funeral Concierge UK has partnered with WTW to make Everest’s funeral planning and independent advocacy support available to employers who are looking to help support employees and their families before and after bereavements.

The partnership marks the first time Everest’s funeral concierge service has been available via a benefits broker in the UK. Everest’s expert advisers are available by telephone 24/7. And with 99% of calls answered within 30 seconds, they act as real-time advocates for families as they navigate the funeral process, ensuring they’re never alone. WTW’s clients, and employees, will be able to access this support via their existing employee benefits portfolio.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to finding innovative, practical ways to support employers and their employees when people need it most,” said Errol Antao, Head of Carrier Engagement, Health & Benefits GBI at WTW. “We are always looking for ways to help employers improve the benefits that they offer employees and this partnership provides a broader commitment to delivering differentiated wellbeing support that employers can offer with confidence.”

“When someone dies, families shouldn’t have to navigate complex decisions alone. We stand alongside them with expert guidance, practical support, and an independent voice,” said Mark Wood, Chairman, Everest Funeral Concierge UK. “Together with WTW, we are delivering a first-of-its-kind offering that supports grief, mental wellbeing and financial wellbeing.”

For employers, the service provides practical, human support at a critical life moment - helping employees make informed decisions, reduce administrative burden and access trusted guidance.

After a death, employees and families can access round‑the‑clock human support for funeral planning and research, cost comparison, and practical next steps - helping them move forward with clarity at a highly emotional time.

The service includes WillPrepSM support for will and power of attorney preparation and updates, plus Everest’s ‘My Wishes’ planning and cost‑comparison tool covering 8,000+ funeral homes. Repatriation support is available in 240+ languages for international needs.

Bereavement costs UK businesses an estimated £23 billion a year in lost productivity 1, yet dedicated workplace support remains the exception rather than the rule. This partnership reflects growing recognition that meaningful bereavement support is both a duty of care and a business imperative.

Everest Funeral Concierge plans to expand access to its services across the UK and internationally.

WTW and Everest Funeral Concierge UK – Proposition at a glance Who can access it Employees and families of WTW’s UK employee benefits brokerage clients, across three generations. What the benefit provides Human-led funeral concierge support, bereavement navigation, and independent advocacy before and after a death. Availability 24/7/365 access to experienced advisers. Planning & preparedness Guidance to plan ahead and understand options before decisions are needed. Funeral support Support with funeral planning and research, plus cost comparison to help families make informed choices. Administration support Guidance through documentation and practical next steps following a death. Will & POA help WillPrepSM support for will and power of attorney preparation, updates and changes. My Wishes tool Planning and cost-comparison tool covering 8,000+ funeral homes. International needs Repatriation support in 240+ languages (where required). Value to employers Strengthens duty of care with practical support during bereavement; helps reduce time lost to administration and decision-making; complements EAP/mental wellbeing and financial wellbeing strategies. Expand

1 Sue Ryder, Grief in the Workplace report; cited in UK Government Impact Assessment: New Right to Unpaid Bereavement Leave (2024)