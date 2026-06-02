Veritone Partners with Police1, a Lexipol Company, to Launch Grant Assistance Program for Investigations Technology

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the launch of a new grant assistance program in partnership with Police1 – an online resource and training portal for law enforcement owned by Lexipol – to assist law enforcement agencies, police departments, and public safety organizations in the grants process to help with the procurement of advanced investigations technology.

Veritone continues to see rapidly expanding momentum within the government technology space, having signed 21 new customers in Q1 2026 to its growing base of hundreds of SLED (State, Local, and Education) customers. This growth reflects the increasing need among law enforcement agencies for technologies that can help manage growing volumes of digital evidence, accelerate investigations, and improve operational efficiency. Yet, despite recognizing the value of modern tools, many agencies continue to face significant budget constraints and have limited access to funding needed to modernize their operations. Through this new grant assistance program, Veritone and Police1 aim to help bridge that gap by connecting agencies with the resources and expertise needed to secure funding for next-generation investigative technologies.

“Equipping law enforcement with cutting-edge investigative technology is critical, but securing the necessary budget is a significant hurdle for many departments,” said Jon Gacek, General Manager of Veritone Public Sector. “Our collaboration with Police1's grant assistance program is designed to bridge that gap. We are proud to help agencies navigate the complex funding landscape so they can confidently implement AI-driven solutions to accelerate digital evidence analysis, resolve cases faster, and ultimately keep communities safer.”

The new program means that, in partnership with Police1, Veritone is able to offer the following benefits to customers:

Access tailored research and grant alerts, helping all funding proposals align with current grant guidance.

Identify federal, state, and private funding opportunities that match their specific agency goals, helping save valuable time and resources.

Receive dedicated coaching and support from grant specialists to smoothly navigate the development and submission of applications.

Utilize discounted, professional grant writing services to bridge internal resource gaps and increase the chances of securing funds.

To learn more about the new program or to submit your project for funding support, visit https://www.police1.com/veritone-investigations-grant-assistance-program.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the grant assistance program launched in partnership with Police1; the ability of law enforcement agencies to secure funding for investigative technology through the program; the expected capabilities and performance of Veritone's AI-powered investigative tools and aiWARE platform; anticipated demand for Veritone's public sector solutions; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in the public sector market.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.