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Aeropay Announces Integration with Jack Henry to Strengthen Instant Pay by Bank Infrastructure

original Aeropay x Jack Henry

Aeropay x Jack Henry

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeropay today announced that it is utilizing Jack Henry® embedded payments technology to expand its instant payment capabilities and reinforce the resilience of its national pay-by-bank network. Through integration with Jack Henry Payments Orchestrator (formerly Victor Technologies), Aeropay enhances its bank integration capabilities while introducing additional payment rail infrastructure across its ecosystem. The integration enables request-for-payment (RfP) and real-time payment (RTP) capabilities, strengthening Aeropay’s multi-rail architecture.

The integration is live and Aeropay plans to expand RfP and RTP capabilities across its ecosystem in the coming months, reinforcing its commitment to resilient, real-time pay-by-bank payments nationwide.

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This integration allows Aeropay to dynamically route transactions based on performance, availability, and risk conditions. This architecture improves uptime, accelerates transactions, and provides greater flexibility for instant payment acceptance and settlement as RfP and RTP networks continue to expand across U.S. financial institutions.

By combining expanded rail redundancy with its developer-first API stack, Aeropay continues to pioneer pay by bank transactions in the United States. Merchants and platforms can seamlessly embed secure account-to-account payments directly into checkout and wallet workflows, supported by scalable banking connectivity and smart routing logic.

Central to this infrastructure is Aeropay’s proprietary risk intelligence engine. Purpose-built for bank payments, the system evaluates user behavior, transaction patterns, and network signals in real time to optimize authorization decisions. The addition of orchestration technology further enhances Aeropay’s ability to balance speed, reliability, and security, key components in responsibly scaling instant payments nationwide.

The integration is live and Aeropay plans to expand RfP and RTP capabilities across its ecosystem in the coming months, reinforcing its commitment to resilient, real-time pay-by-bank payments nationwide.

Jack Henry acquired Victor Technologies in September 2025.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a leading pay-by-bank provider that powers instant, direct, and secure bank payments for businesses and their customers. With solutions spanning pay-ins and payouts, Aeropay helps merchants reduce costs, improve cash flow, and enhance customer experiences. Learn more at www.aeropay.com.

About Jack Henry

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Aeropay
Rachel Ludwig
PR & Communications Lead
rachel.ludwig@aeropay.com
847.922.2060

Jack Henry
Mark Folk
Director of Corporate Communications
MFolk@jackhenry.com
(704) 890-5323

Industry:

Aeropay

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#fintech
#payments

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Aeropay
Rachel Ludwig
PR & Communications Lead
rachel.ludwig@aeropay.com
847.922.2060

Jack Henry
Mark Folk
Director of Corporate Communications
MFolk@jackhenry.com
(704) 890-5323

Social Media Profiles
Aeropay LinkedIn
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