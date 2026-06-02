Capital Edge Celebrates 16 Years by Reintroducing Its Full-Spectrum Government Contracts and Grants Offering

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Edge, the nation’s first independent consulting firm focused exclusively on government contractors and grantees, reintroduces its full-spectrum capabilities for organizations working with the U.S. Government.

"Teams deserve specialists who have seen every angle and done the reps to navigate its requirements." Share

This summer, Capital Edge celebrates 16 years in business. Founded in 2010 by Chad Braley, CEO and National Managing Partner, the company was built with a clear goal: to fill the gap in specialized compliance expertise for federally funded missions.

“When I founded Capital Edge, I saw a clear gap where I thought our team could really add value. No one was fully dedicated to providing best-in-class compliance services for organizations working with the U.S. Government,” said Braley. “As the U.S. Government is the largest buyer of goods and services in the world, teams deserve specialists who have seen every angle and done the reps to navigate its requirements.”

Capital Edge has remained committed to government contractors and grant recipients. While other firms only scratch the surface, Capital Edge is the largest, solely dedicated to serving this audience, with full-time experts deeply embedded in the market every day. It’s not a segment of their offering — it’s their entire focus.

This specialization has enabled them to provide the widest breadth and depth of services, spanning every industry, stage, and function touching federal funding. Whether clients are entering the landscape, scaling operations, or advancing into new strategic territory, Capital Edge’s services are built for where they are, and where they’re headed. From advising on federal regulation and customer and compliance-focused enterprise systems to guiding through expansion and M&A, Capital Edge has reintroduced and solidified its position as the most comprehensive partner for federally funded teams. Explore their suite of capabilities.

With high dollar awards comes high-stakes requirements. To meet these demands, Capital Edge has maintained an agile, non-bureaucratic delivery model to respond quickly and effectively as client needs arise. Sean O’Connor, Managing Partner at Capital Edge, shared, “We’ve intentionally designed and maintained an agile service model that allows us to step in quickly to meet clients where they are, and help them move confidently to where they need to go.”

About Capital Edge

Capital Edge is the first independent consulting firm focused exclusively on positioning mission-driven teams for success when navigating compliance requirements in the federal landscape. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Capital Edge combines strategic insight with hands-on execution to advance client missions. For more information, visit www.capitaledgeconsulting.com.