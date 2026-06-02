SpotOn Introduces Profit AI, Delivering Proactive Profit Recommendations to Independent Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpotOn, a leading restaurant technology and financial services company, today opened beta access to SpotOn Profit AI, a new restaurant AI capability that proactively surfaces recommendations to improve profitability for independent restaurant operators inside the SpotOn dashboard.

“SpotOn Profit AI flagged that we could gain business by selling mimosas by the glass. I made the call to try it. SpotOn Profit AI does the homework, but the decision is still mine." - Rickey Booker, Founder of The Breakfast Brothers Share

Restaurant owners and operators are making high-stakes decisions every day with little room for error and even less time for pulling reports to understand their business. Designed to help operators find where to focus sooner, SpotOn Profit AI analyzes supported data across a restaurant’s SpotOn restaurant management system, identifies meaningful changes, explains what may be driving them, and recommends actions an operator can consider. The operator decides what makes sense for the restaurant.

“SpotOn Profit AI is designed to surface a clear recommendation, explain why it matters, and leave the decision with the operator,” said Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. “Going public with the beta gives us the chance to keep building this with restaurant operators and focus on the recommendations that are accurate, useful, and worth their time.”

Built to surface the next decision

SpotOn Profit AI runs an analytical pipeline across supported restaurant data, including sales, labor, and accounting data through SpotOn Profit Assist. It can also incorporate supported external signals, such as local weather, to help operators better understand what is influencing restaurant performance. Each recommendation appears in the SpotOn dashboard with three clear elements:

What changed in the restaurant’s performance.

What may be contributing to that change.

What action the operator may want to consider.

SpotOn Profit Assist already helps operators identify cost spikes, errors, and potential waste in their profit-and-loss data. SpotOn Profit AI expands that work by analyzing broader operational signals and proactively surfacing recommended actions tied to restaurant performance.

For example, Profit AI can help an operator understand whether a sales decline reflects fewer guests, lower spend per guest, or an external factor affecting demand. It can also identify menu items contributing to a revenue shift or compare expected demand against a restaurant’s current labor plan.

The Breakfast Brothers tests Profit AI

“The recommendation does the homework, but the decision is still mine"

The Breakfast Brothers, a SpotOn restaurant client, is among the independent restaurants already receiving SpotOn Profit AI recommendations in beta. The Breakfast Brothers increased beverage spend by 5% after acting on SpotOn Profit AI’s recommendation to add single-serve mimosas, alongside its existing pitcher option, to the menu.

“When you run multiple restaurants, you don't have time to dig through reports figuring out what changed," said Rickey Booker, Founder of The Breakfast Brothers. "What helps is having something analyzing all that data and pointing out where to focus. SpotOn Profit AI flagged that we could gain business by selling mimosas by the glass instead of only by the pitcher — and I also realized we were underpricing them given the premium ingredients and mixes we use, so I bumped the price up $2 to properly reflect the quality. I made the call to try it. It stuck. The recommendation does the homework, but the decision is still mine."

In early use, SpotOn Profit AI has surfaced recommendations for The Breakfast Brothers related to:

Changes in average order value and the operational factors contributing to those changes.

Week-over-week revenue swings tied to guest traffic, check size, and labor cost percentage.

Softer sales periods associated with weather variables, helping management better understand shifts in demand.

Practical restaurant AI for independent operators

Large restaurant brands may have teams dedicated to reviewing financial and operational performance. Independent restaurants are often working through the same questions between shifts, during payroll, or after closing for the night.

SpotOn Profit AI is built to bring practical recommendations into the same SpotOn dashboard operators already use to run their business. The beta builds on products across the SpotOn restaurant management system, including SpotOn point-of-sale, SpotOn Profit Assist, SpotOn Reserve, and SpotOn Teamwork, along with supported third-party integrations.

This approach gives operators a clearer path from restaurant data to a decision they can evaluate. It also reduces the need to manually pull information from separate reports or create a new process to understand what is affecting the business.

Open beta built for the realities of restaurant technology

Operators are finding new ways to use AI in restaurants. Some are experimenting with publicly available tools or building their own processes to answer questions about sales, labor, menus, and margins. While experimenting with Claude or ChatGPT can unlock potential, operators that depend on these tools to support day-to-day restaurant operations and decision-making miss out on the reliability of a restaurant technology partner that ensures clean data, connected systems, ongoing testing, accurate recommendations and, most importantly, the support needed when the operation changes. For independent restaurant owners already managing tight margins, staffing pressures, and service every day, maintaining another technology workflow can quickly become a costly, full-time job.

SpotOn is opening beta access to Profit AI so restaurant operators can help shape recommendations inside the restaurant management system they already use. Operators bring the experience of running their restaurants. SpotOn brings the full SpotOn platform including sales, labor and accounting data through SpotOn Profit Assist, combined with supported data connections and external signals, testing, and 24/7 support needed to turn that experience into practical recommendations.

During the beta, SpotOn will work with participating restaurant operators to understand which recommendations are useful during the week-to-week work of running a restaurant, where more context is needed, and which additional data inputs can make Profit AI more valuable. SpotOn is also testing recommendation accuracy as beta access expands. Profit AI surfaces recommendations for operators to review and act on. It does not make operational changes automatically.

“Restaurants have been asked to absorb higher costs, shifting guest habits, and more technology into an already demanding job,” said Kevin Bryla, Chief Marketing Officer at SpotOn. “Operators deserve AI for restaurants that respect their experience and help them make sense of the business faster. SpotOn Profit AI builds on what we started with Profit Assist, and this beta gives restaurant operators a direct role in shaping what comes next.”

SpotOn Profit AI is available in open beta for SpotOn restaurant clients beginning June 2, 2026. General availability is planned by year-end 2026. The product roadmap includes expanded labor integrations, multi-location support, deeper cost-management insights, and additional guest feedback inputs. For more information about SpotOn Profit AI, visit spoton.com.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is a leading restaurant technology and financial services company that helps operators run smarter, more profitable businesses. Known for its flexible, cloud-based restaurant management system and 24/7 support, SpotOn offers a complete point-of-sale with online ordering and reservations, labor management, AI-powered profit-and-loss analysis, and access to integrations built for restaurant operations. SpotOn builds restaurant technology designed for peace of mind and delivers it with hospitality. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.