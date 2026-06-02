EDF power solutions North America and Masdar Sign Agreements for Solar and Energy Storage Project

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF power solutions North America and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar, co-owners of the BigBeau Solar+Storage Project, have entered into 15-year power purchase agreements covering the output from the 128 megawatt (MWac) solar plant and its 40 MW/160 MWh battery energy storage system.

Located in Kern County, California, the BigBeau project has been operational since December 2022. It began delivering electricity to Southern California Edison (SCE) under new agreements on Feb. 1, 2026.

Dustin Priemer, Director Asset Management Masdar Americas, said, “This agreement forms a part of Masdar’s growing portfolio in the United States, reflecting our focus on scaling reliable, utility-scale clean power. We are appreciative of our growing partnership with Southern California Edison and our shared commitment to investing in new generation capacity to meet growing energy demand in California.”

“We are very pleased to support Southern California Edison’s clean energy goals and provide reliable and efficient energy to its customers from our operating BigBeau project,” said Jacqueline de Fresart, Associate Director of Origination and Power Marketing at EDF power solutions North America. “We are excited to partner with SCE again and look forward to more opportunities together.”

BigBeau is one of seven projects that Masdar and EDF power solutions agreed to develop in a partnership, with a combined capacity of 1.1 gigawatts (GW).

EDF power solutions, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet customers’ carbon-reduction goals. With over 35 years of experience and 26 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF power solutions in North America provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

Active in the United States since 2019, Masdar has made a long-term commitment to the market. The company is focused on delivering clean energy solutions that meet rising demand while supporting energy resilience and independence. To date, Masdar has invested several billion dollars in the U.S., with plans to develop a portfolio of up to 25 GW within the next decade.

About EDF power solutions North America

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds, and operates low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power and electricity transmission solutions.

In North America, EDF power solutions has been providing energy solutions throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since 1987 as a market-leading independent power producer and service provider, serving utilities, corporations, industries, communities, institutions, and investors with reliable, low-carbon energy solutions to meet growing demand.

From developing and building scalable wind (onshore and offshore), solar, storage (battery and pumped storage hydropower), smart EV charging, microgrids, green hydrogen, and transmission projects, to maximizing performance and profitability through skilled operations, maintenance and innovative asset optimization, our teams deliver expert solutions along the entire value chain—from origination to commercial operation. Our portfolio consists of 26 gigawatts of developed projects and 17 gigawatts under service contracts.

EDF power solutions is an affiliate of the EDF Group, a world leader in power production. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company)

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide. With over 20 years’ experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totalling over 65 gigawatts (GW) across six continents, including the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and https://x.com/Masdar