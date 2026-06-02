Cyera and Snowflake Advance Secure AI Agent Adoption for the Enterprise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyera, the AI Security Platform built for the age of agents, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, expanded integrations with Snowflake to help enterprises safely scale AI agents. Together, Cyera and Snowflake give security and data leaders the visibility and control required to protect sensitive data while scaling the adoption of Cortex AI agents at the speed of the business.

"Security and data leaders are under enormous pressure to accelerate AI adoption without losing control of their competitive edge - their data,” said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. “With Cyera, our customers can discover and protect sensitive data, gain visibility into how AI agents operate on Snowflake, and apply governance controls in real time, enabling faster adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI."

Securing the Data Agents Access on Snowflake

Enterprises are rapidly deploying AI agents on Snowflake to power analytics, automation, and decision-making. As adoption scales, organizations need greater visibility into agent usage, data access, and governance. Cyera helps address these needs by discovering and classifying exabytes of data with 95%+ precision, identifying sensitive records at risk, and enforcing access controls instantly using Snowflake native policies — all without disrupting existing pipelines or workflows. New integrations include:

One-click remediation of risky access through Snowflake Access Governance (Generally Available). Cyera connects column-level data discovery directly to enforcement in Snowflake, so security teams can apply native tag-based dynamic masking and enforce least-privilege access without disrupting pipelines or downstream queries.

Cyera connects column-level data discovery directly to enforcement in Snowflake, so security teams can apply native tag-based dynamic masking and enforce least-privilege access without disrupting pipelines or downstream queries. Full visibility into Cortex AI agents with Cyera AI Guardian (Available in Private Preview in July). AI Guardian extends Cyera’s AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) to Snowflake Cortex AI, automatically inventorying every Cortex service, classifying the sensitive data each agent touches, and mapping every Snowflake identity with access.

AI Guardian extends Cyera’s AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) to Snowflake Cortex AI, automatically inventorying every Cortex service, classifying the sensitive data each agent touches, and mapping every Snowflake identity with access. Natural-language risk analysis in Snowflake Cortex Analyst (Generally Available). Joint customers can query Cyera in plain language directly through Cortex Analyst to surface data risks, exposure, and compliance posture across their data estate, and generate executive reports on demand. No SQL, MCP server, or prompt engineering required.

“Cyera gives us clear visibility into sensitive data in Snowflake today, so we can understand risk and prioritize protection with confidence,” said Jason Westingskow, Director of Analytics, OneDigital. “We’re excited about what Snowflake Access Governance enables when paired with Cyera’s data intelligence—bringing sensitivity context into governance decisions to help scale consistent access controls across the business.”

“Every CISO and CDO I talk to is being asked the same question: how do we move faster on AI without losing control of our data? Snowflake is the foundation for enterprise AI, and our expanded partnership ensures that foundation is secure by design,” added Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Cyera. “With Cyera, joint customers can see every Cortex AI agent, understand exactly what data it touches, and govern access at the column level, turning data security into the engine that accelerates AI adoption.”

To learn more about the new integrations, read the blog.

For more information on Cyera’s partnership with Snowflake, go to cyera.com/partnership/snowflake.

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About Cyera

Cyera is the AI Security Platform built for the age of agents. Enterprises like Paramount, Chipotle, and Valvoline use Cyera to control exactly what data their AI can reach—and govern what happens next. The platform secures data at rest, in motion, and in use, whether touched by humans or AI agents. Valued at $9 billion and backed by over $1.7 billion from Accel, Blackstone, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia. Protect your data. Secure AI.