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OpenAI Announces Native Availability of ZoomInfo's GTM Context Graph, GTM.AI, in Codex for Work

OpenAI has selected ZoomInfo to be natively available inside OpenAI Codex for Work as a set of go-to-market skills, so sellers, SDRs, and RevOps can research accounts, build contact lists, and score pipeline on verified data without leaving Codex.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenAI today announced the native availability of ZoomInfo inside OpenAI Codex for Work as a B2B data and go-to-market intelligence app. OpenAI selected ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, to bring verified go-to-market data into Codex, where teams can add ZoomInfo and run its skills in natural language, powered by GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer.

OpenAI selected ZoomInfo for native availability in Codex for Work, powered by GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's GTM context layer for verified go-to-market data.

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Built for Go-to-Market Operators, Not Just Developers. The ZoomInfo app brings verified company intelligence, contacts, and go-to-market signals into the place Codex users already work. It ships with named skills a seller, SDR, account executive, RevOps analyst, or marketer can run on demand: Account Research, Buying Committee, Enrich Company, Enrich Contact, Meeting Prep, Recommended Contacts, Score Accounts, Score Leads, TAM Sizer, Tech Stack Snapshot, and Competitor Analysis. Each one runs on ZoomInfo's verified data rather than on a model's best guess about a company or a contact.

The work reads like a request to a teammate. A user can ask Codex to find target accounts in an industry and region with buying signals and rank the best prospects, to build a contact list of decision makers at those accounts with titles and company context, or to research a company and identify likely outreach hooks. Codex runs the matching ZoomInfo skill and returns a verified answer, with no separate export, no list upload, and no switching tools.

Underneath the app is GTM.AI, the GTM Context Graph with ZoomInfo's continuously updated data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals. GTM.AI exposes that graph through API and the Model Context Protocol, so the data a Codex user reads is the same data a ZoomInfo user sees in the platform: continuously refreshed, identity-resolved, and queryable in real time.

By selecting ZoomInfo for Codex, OpenAI extends the platform beyond engineering tasks to the go-to-market motion, and continues ZoomInfo's strategy of positioning GTM.AI as the headless context layer beneath modern AI-powered work. GTM.AI is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, and the ZoomInfo app in Codex joins a growing ecosystem that already spans Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, Gong, LeanData, and Google Agent Development Kit.

The data quality argument runs underneath all of it. About 70% of B2B contact data decays every year. A go-to-market operator who runs a prospecting or scoring task on stale data builds the wrong list and acts on it at speed. Verified, continuously refreshed data through the GTM Context Graph is the difference between a Codex skill that produces pipeline and one that erodes trust. Authentication and governance stay tied to existing enterprise controls, so access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging apply consistently across ZoomInfo, the ZoomInfo skills in Codex, and every other surface that consumes GTM.AI.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

Contacts

Media contact:
Dennis Sevilla
ZoomInfo
PR@zoominfo.com

Industry:

ZoomInfo

NASDAQ:GTM
Details
Headquarters: Vancouver, WA
CEO: Henry Schuck
Employees: 3500
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media contact:
Dennis Sevilla
ZoomInfo
PR@zoominfo.com

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