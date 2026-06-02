AxisCare Secures Strategic Investment From LLR Partners

WACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, today announced a strategic investment from LLR Partners. LLR’s investment will help further support product innovation and organizational buildout to better serve the Company’s growing customer base.

“With 75% of adults ages 50+ saying they want to remain in their homes as they age, providers of all sizes increasingly need scalable solutions to help manage care delivery efficiently.” Share

AxisCare provides an end-to-end software platform that helps single and multi-location home care agencies manage scheduling, caregiver operations, electronic visit verification (EVV), client engagement, and core administrative workflows. The Company also offers revenue cycle management (RCM) services to support billing and reimbursement for government payors, helping agencies navigate complex Medicaid and VA requirements. AxisCare’s Bill & Collect solution enables agencies to streamline private pay billing and payment collection, including integrated capabilities to accept and reconcile client payments within the platform.

In 2025, AxisCare further expanded its product suite with the launch of AxisCare Intelligence, a set of AI-powered tools designed to streamline scheduling, documentation, compliance, and business analytics. Together, these capabilities form what AxisCare describes as the System of Action for home care: an AI-native platform that doesn't just record agency activity but actively and intelligently drives scheduling, compliance, and care decisions.

LLR’s investment in AxisCare builds on the firm’s history of partnering with home-based care technology businesses and reflects its conviction in the long-term growth of the market. “With 75% of adults ages 50+ saying they want to remain in their homes as they age, providers of all sizes increasingly need scalable solutions to help manage care delivery efficiently,” said PJ Cusack, Vice President at LLR Partners.1 “We believe AxisCare is well-positioned to meet those evolving needs.”

Sasank Aleti, Partner at LLR Partners, added, “AxisCare has built a highly relevant solution for a large and growing market. We’re excited to partner with the Frontier Growth and AxisCare teams as the Company continues to establish itself as a leader in the home care software market.”

AxisCare’s product innovation and strong customer satisfaction have been recognized by leading industry evaluators. The Company recently earned 2026 Best in KLAS2 recognition in its category and was named to G2’s 2026 Best Healthcare Software List,3 where it was also named the number-one-rated home care management software in G2’s Home Care Agency Management category.

“AxisCare was built to help home care agencies navigate complexity and deliver high-quality care at scale,” said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. “Today, we proudly support more than 4,000 agencies, supporting more than 50 million home visits and managing $8 billion in home care annually – and we’re just getting started. With LLR's partnership alongside Frontier, we're accelerating our vision to become the System of Action for home care - moving beyond record-keeping to an AI-powered platform that actively drives scheduling, compliance, and care decisions for our agencies every day.”4

Frontier Growth invested in AxisCare in 2024 and will remain an active partner and investor. “AxisCare is a purpose-driven team that has grown exceptionally while staying true to the culture that defines its brand,” said Dave Pandullo, Partner at Frontier Growth. “We’re proud to continue supporting AxisCare alongside LLR as the Company enters its next phase of growth in building the System of Action for home care.”

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to LLR Partners in this transaction.

About AxisCare

AxisCare is the leading all-in-one operating system for single and multi-location home care agencies, serving more than 4,000 providers across all 50 states and seven countries. Built for Private Pay, Skilled Care, IDD, Medicaid, and VA programs, AxisCare unifies scheduling, care delivery, compliance, billing, and revenue cycle management into a connected System of Action across every stage of care. Through automation, operational intelligence, and a suite of AI-powered capabilities, AxisCare helps agencies streamline operations, strengthen financial performance, accelerate growth, and stay focused on what matters most: delivering exceptional care in the home. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

About LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on investing in software and tech-enabled companies within the knowledge economy. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Philadelphia, LLR has raised over $7.5 billion across seven funds and has partnered with over 130 companies. LLR believes in creating value through partnership by providing flexible capital, strategic guidance and sector insight to help companies grow every day. For more information, visit www.llrpartners.com.

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