RXR Expands Its TULU Partnership, Adding Product Access Amenities Across Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXR, a leading New York-based real estate owner and operator, today announced the expansion of its partnership with TULU, the leading platform delivering on-demand product access, across 10 multifamily communities in New York and New Jersey. RXR will offer TULU as a standard building amenity at no additional cost to residents – delivering seamless, on-demand access to household and luxury product rentals, snacks and essentials for purchase, and on-demand printing.

The expansion builds on TULU’s proven success within RXR’s portfolio:

74% of RXR residents downloading the TULU app

Nearly 40% using TULU 3–5 times per month

100K+ total uses across the RXR portfolio

TULU ranked #1 most-used amenity in multiple RXR buildings

"TULU has proven that access-based consumption is becoming a standard in modern living," said Yael Shemer, Co-Founder and CCO of TULU. “With RXR, we’re seeing residents use TULU as naturally as they use their gym or package room — only this time, with the added benefit of reducing clutter, reducing cost, and reducing waste.”

Powering the experience is TULU’s proprietary AI engine, which analyzes usage data from more than 60 cities and over 500 buildings to determine the product mix for each property.

“TULU has been a strong fit for our portfolio because it solves real, everyday needs for our residents", said David Gise, SVP, Head of Hospitality, Amenities and AI, RXR. "Expanding the partnership reflects our commitment to delivering an elevated amenity experience across more communities while also advancing our focus on convenience, efficiency, and sustainability. By using AI to tailor the product mix by building, TULU helps ensure residents have access to the items that are most relevant to how they live.”

At RXR communities, amenity offerings are tailored to how residents actually live, driving higher engagement, supporting leasing and renewal outcomes, and contributing to sustainability goals through a shared-access, circular model.

“TULU is an essential service here. Our residents rely on everything from small grocery items to tools and cleaning equipment — it’s become part of everyday living.”

— Robert Acevedo, GM, The Willoughby

With this expansion, RXR and TULU are setting a new standard for what modern residential amenities can look like.

"Today, TULU isn’t a question of if,” said Yishai Lehavi, TULU Co-Founder & CEO. “There’s huge demand from owners, operators, and renters. The question is simply pace — how fast we choose to grow. RXR is exactly the type of forward-thinking partner that accelerates this journey.”

About TULU

TULU is the leading on-demand amenity platform, operating across 60+ cities worldwide. TULU's fully managed, IoT-enabled platform delivers on-demand access to curated rentals, retail essentials, e-scooters, printing, and services — with zero operational overhead for property teams.

About RXR

RXR is a New York–based real estate investment manager, operator, and developer with a national platform. The firm applies a customer- and community-focused approach to create long-term value. RXR manages 109 properties totaling $17.4 billion in gross asset value across commercial, residential, credit, and prop-tech investments as of March 31, 2025.