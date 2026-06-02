Thomson Reuters Powers Trusted Enterprise AI at Scale on Snowflake

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNOWFLAKE SUMMIT 26 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at Snowflake Summit 26 that Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company serving professionals across legal, tax, and regulatory intelligence, is building its enterprise AI and data platform on Snowflake to deliver trusted, governed intelligence at scale.

Thomson Reuters selected Snowflake in 2021 for its ability to bridge enterprise-grade governance and security capabilities with scalable data infrastructure. Since then, the company has created a single, secure source of truth across more than 37,500 governed tables and 350 data sources. This foundation powers its internal My Data Space platform, where centralized teams build and share trusted data products across the organization. Today, more than 1,500 internal users, including data engineers, analysts, and business leaders, rely on Snowflake to access governed data and generate insights in their daily workflows.

"With Snowflake Cortex, we’re accelerating how we build and scale AI across Thomson Reuters,” said Caitlin Halferty, Head of Data & Analytics, Thomson Reuters. “For us, the real value is not just speed. It is the ability to innovate in a governed environment where our teams can turn complex regulatory data into actionable insights while maintaining the trust, control, and reliability required for high-stakes professional use.”

Thomson Reuters is also using Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake’s coding agent, to accelerate modernization by helping teams transform legacy systems into Snowflake faster and more efficiently. By simplifying development within a governed environment, CoCo enables teams to scale AI and data innovation without impacting security or compliance.

This foundation is already delivering results. As Thomson Reuters consolidates data pipelines supporting flagship products like CoCounsel and Westlaw, key workloads are running up to 3.4 times faster, enabling teams to move from static reporting to near real-time insights. Complex analysis that previously took weeks now takes seconds, with manual data preparation eliminated across key workflows, freeing teams to focus on decisions rather than the data behind them.

“Thomson Reuters is demonstrating how enterprises can scale AI and governance together on a single platform,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. “By building on Snowflake, they’re creating a trusted foundation that allows teams to move faster and scale AI across the business.”

For Thomson Reuters, this governed data foundation is critical to building AI that professionals can rely on in environments where accuracy, accountability, and defensibility matter.

Leveraging Snowflake Cortex, Thomson Reuters is moving beyond data management to deliver AI at scale, setting a new standard for enterprise innovation in regulated industries.

Learn More:

See how Thomson Reuters is building trusted enterprise AI at scale with Snowflake in this customer video.

Discover how Snowflake Cortex AI helps organizations unlock governed data, accelerate development, and deliver AI-powered insights.

Check out all the innovations and announcements coming out of Snowflake Summit 26 on Snowflake’s Newsroom.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X, and follow along at #SnowflakeSummit.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).