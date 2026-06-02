Blueair Partners With Knicks Guard Josh Hart During Historic Knicks Playoff Run

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueair, the global leader in air health trusted by athletes and families alike, today announced a partnership with New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. Known for his relentless energy, authenticity, and all-out style of play, Hart has become one of the defining personalities behind New York’s deepest playoff run in decades and embodies what Blueair has long believed: that elite performance begins long before tipoff.

"The environment you recover in matters. Better air helps me sleep, recover, and show up at my best, both on the court and at home with my family." Share

Launching as the Knicks prepare for their first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years, the campaign explores the routines and recovery habits that help Hart reset throughout the season, from sleep and family time to the environment he creates at home.

“I take recovery seriously, probably more seriously than people think when they see me roll up to post-game press conferences with a glass of wine or pizza. My pre-game nap is non-negotiable. Family time is non-negotiable. You spend so much time focusing on training, nutrition, and sleep, but I've learned that the environment you live in matters, too. Since having kids, I've become much more aware of the air we breathe at home because I want my family in the healthiest environment possible. The environment you recover in matters. Better air helps me sleep, recover, and show up at my best, both on the court and at home with my family. When I'm feeling rested, I can bring more energy and focus to everything I do, from competing at the highest level to being present as a husband and a dad. That's why I'm excited to partner with Blueair and have more control over the air my family and I breathe every day,” said Hart. - Josh Hart, Knicks Guard & Blueair Ambassador.

The partnership centers on the Blueair Signature Small, a compact, premium air purifier part of the Signature Series designed to support recovery and wellness in the environments that matter most, including the training floor and the bedroom. The Blueair Signature Series features design-forward purifiers in sizes small, medium, and large - perfect for any size room and ideal for the entire family. The Josh Hart x Blueair campaign launches with a hero social video, CTV spots, OOH placements, and talent-led social content across Hart's channels. A limited-edition Knicks exclusive Blueair purifier is coming this summer.

The Air Behind the Performance

For the first time, Blueair reveals today that its collection of air wellness solutions is installed throughout the Knicks Performance Center, the team's state-of-the-art training facility.

Blueair's integration at the Knicks Performance Center reflects a growing understanding across elite sports: the environment in which you recover is as important as the work you put in. Blueair Blue Signature purifiers are placed throughout the facility, from training areas to recovery rooms, helping ensure the air quality is optimized at every step of an athlete's day.

"Josh Hart embodies a truth we've always known at Blueair: that what you can't see shapes how you perform, recover, and live. For Josh, recovery doesn't stop when he leaves the gym. That's why he relies on Blueair in both the Knicks Performance Center and his family’s home—helping him sleep, recover, and show up at his best, both on the court and for his family.

As the Official Air Care Partner of the Knicks, we are excited to be part of the routine that fuels this caliber of team and their incredible performance," said Lara Kerbaj, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Blueair.

From the Performance Center to Every Home

Most people see an NBA Finals run and think it's about conditioning, coaching, and talent. What they don't see is the infrastructure of recovery: the spaces where athletes reset, sleep, and come back ready to do it again the next night. Blueair has teamed up with Hart's trainer, Stefan Valdes, whose work with NBA and NFL athletes offers an expert perspective on how air quality, sleep, and recovery spaces intersect with performance.

Blueair x Josh Hart

The Blueair x Josh Hart campaign was developed with Hart's family, including his wife, Shannon, and reflects Blueair’s entire wellness story at the heart of the partnership.

Blueair athlete sleep bundles are available for purchase. The limited-edition Knicks x Blueair air purifier will be unveiled in July. B-roll, images, and interviews with Josh’s trainer are available upon request. For more information, please visit our website at www.blueair.com.

About Blueair

Blueair is a global air wellness brand dedicated to enhancing health and well-being by creating cleaner, fresher, and healthier indoor environments. Founded in Sweden in 1996, Blueair has been at the forefront of air wellness innovation, developing advanced solutions that go beyond purification to improve overall indoor air quality. From reducing airborne pollutants and allergens to optimizing humidity and promoting better breathing, Blueair’s award-winning innovations are designed to support a holistic approach to well-being. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Blueair makes air wellness accessible to all. Learn more at www.blueair.com and follow Blueair on Instagram and TikTok.