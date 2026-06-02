Cushman & Wakefield Represents Orion Properties in Leasing 172,089-SF Office Building in Irving, Texas, to Mercury One

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the firm represented investor/owner Orion Properties in its full-building lease of 6655 MacArthur Blvd. in Irving, Texas’ Las Colinas master-planned development to locally based non-profit Mercury One. The 172,089-square-foot office property was originally developed in 1997.

“Mercury One’s move to 6655 MacArthur highlights the positive momentum we’re seeing in Dallas’s resurgent office market, marked by five straight quarters of positive net absorption,” said Matt Schendle, Cushman & Wakefield Vice Chair. Share

Cushman & Wakefield’s Matt Schendle and Mary Frances Burnette represented Orion Properties, while the firm’s Steve Wentz represented tenant Mercury One. The transaction marks Las Colinas’s largest direct new office lease in the past five years.

“We are excited for this next chapter of Mercury One and The American Journey Experience to begin in Irving,” said Suzanne Grishman, Executive Director of Mercury One, The Nazarene Fund and The American Journey Experience. “Our new home will be a center of hope as our initiatives continue to restore communities after natural disasters, rescue individuals persecuted because of their beliefs around the globe, and bring America’s true story to life through an interactive and educational museum. We look forward to continuing to restore the human spirit wherever we are called - around the globe, across our nation, and within our own community in Las Colinas.”

Steven Palmesi, Manager of Investments at Orion Properties added, “This lease represents more than simply a long-term, full-building commitment—it marks the thoughtful conversion of a vacant office building into a dedicated-use asset anchored by the American Journey Experience history museum and event center. We are thrilled to welcome Mercury One to 6655 MacArthur and to witness them bring new vision, energy, and purpose to the property.”

Surrounded by a host of retail, dining and entertainment amenities, the Las Colinas location delivers one of the area’s most dynamic tenant experiences just steps away. Additionally, the property is approximately seven minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International airport and within 30 minutes of both Dallas's and Fort Worth’s CBDs.

“Mercury One’s move to 6655 MacArthur highlights the positive momentum we’re seeing in Dallas’s resurgent office market, marked by five straight quarters of positive net absorption,” said Schendle, Cushman & Wakefield Vice Chair. “The building’s unique design will allow Mercury One to house both their operations and museum all within one roof. Las Colinas continues to be a destination of choice for organizations prioritizing connectivity and visibility, and we are honored to facilitate a new home for Mercury One’s vital work.”

Access this link to download a high-res image of 6655 N. MacArthur Blvd.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.