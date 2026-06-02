Grupo Coppel Selects First Insight to Power Private Label Strategy, Launching First Insight's Latin America Expansion

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grupo Coppel, which operates one of Mexico’s largest department store chains, has partnered with First Insight, the predictive consumer intelligence platform trusted by 600+ global retailers, to power its private label apparel and footwear strategy across Coppel stores. Through First Insight’s AI decision tools, Coppel’s merchandising teams will translate predictive consumer signals into faster, more confident decisions about which private label products to develop, how to price them and where to invest in their assortment. The partnership supports Coppel’s broader $4.6B (MX$80B) transformation growth strategy, and reflects Coppel’s continued commitment to keeping its customers at the center of its growth.

For large-scale retailers like Coppel, digital transformation is accelerating across every part of the business. As those investments expand how and where consumers can shop, understanding what they want to actually buy becomes just as critical as the infrastructure built to serve them. The retailers pulling ahead are the ones grounding their AI decisions in real consumer signal - not synthetic data or historical sales alone.

Coppel is working with First Insight to bring predictive consumer signals into its merchandising process, guiding its private label strategy and informing decisions across assortment, pricing and category growth. Through the partnership, Coppel’s team will use First Insight’s proprietary Value Score - a predictive measure of customer appeal, price point and purchase intent - to strengthen how they shape and refine private label assortments throughout the product development lifecycle.

To kick off the partnership, Coppel ran an initial pilot focused on women’s apparel, its largest category. In an initial test of women’s assortment, 72% of styles landed within the medium-to-high Value Score range, signaling a strong customer appeal across a broad base of products. The analysis also revealed pricing’s critical role in impacting purchase intent, with a subset of products generating strong consumer sentiment that could be unlocked through pricing or positioning adjustments, giving Coppel's team a more nuanced view of demand than sales data alone could provide. With these insights, Coppel can refine pricing strategies and strengthen product positioning with their customers.

Coppel will continue to scale its work across women’s apparel while expanding into additional categories, including men’s apparel and women’s and men’s footwear, using consumer intelligence to guide assortment and pricing decisions at every step. With First Insight, Coppel will be able to:

Strengthen private label assortment decisions. Coppel’s team can shape assortments around the products most likely to resonate with shoppers, reducing markdowns, improving sell-through and directing development investment toward the strongest opportunities.

Coppel’s team can shape assortments around the products most likely to resonate with shoppers, reducing markdowns, improving sell-through and directing development investment toward the strongest opportunities. Set prices informed by real customer demand. First Insight’s platform reveals how price points affect customer interest at the product level, giving Coppel a clearer view of where to price items in a way that protects margin without sacrificing demand.

First Insight’s platform reveals how price points affect customer interest at the product level, giving Coppel a clearer view of where to price items in a way that protects margin without sacrificing demand. Align channel strategy with how customers discover and shop. By understanding how customers move between stores, online and social platforms, Coppel can make more informed decisions about where products show up, how they’re merchandised and how investment is allocated across channels.

By understanding how customers move between stores, online and social platforms, Coppel can make more informed decisions about where products show up, how they’re merchandised and how investment is allocated across channels. Bring customer input in at the design stage. Coppel’s teams can test and refine concepts, trends and designs based on consumer feedback early in development, rather than waiting for samples or sales data to reveal what resonates.

“What stood out with First Insight was how intuitive and merchant-friendly the solution is, and their proven use cases in the market,” said Daniela Orduña, Divisional Merchandise Director, Coppel. “The platform simplifies complex decisions so it’s immediately clear which products and assortments we should move forward with, and which need to go back to the drawing board. As we continue to invest in our digital transformation, having the customer voice inform our product and merchandising strategies is essential to achieving our 2030 goals.”

This partnership opens First Insight's expansion across Latin America, a region where leading retailers are accelerating digital transformation investments and rethinking how consumer intelligence flows into merchandising, pricing and assortment.

“Coppel has built extraordinary trust with its customers over decades, and we're honored to launch our Latin America expansion alongside them,” said Viki Zabala, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, First Insight. “Their decision to ground private label merchandising in predictive consumer intelligence reflects the future of retail across the region - one where speed, confidence and customer relevance compound together. We are proud to partner with Coppel as that future takes shape.”

As First Insight continues to grow its global presence, its AI decision tools are enabling retailers to test product, pricing and assortment strategies with predictive consumer intelligence - in any language, across any market.

About Grupo Coppel

A 100% Mexican business group founded in Culiacán, Sinaloa, comprised of Coppel stores, BanCoppel, and Afore Coppel. For 85 years, its purpose has been to be the preferred omnichannel store and provider of personal and digital financial services for the mass market, by promoting access to a wide variety of useful, durable, and attractive products and services that meet the needs and desires of its customers and their families in every community where it operates.

About First Insight

First Insight is a global retail platform that uses its native AI to turn real-time customer feedback into profitable strategies for more than 600+ brands and retailers. Companies like Under Armour, Boden and Family Dollar rely on First Insight to understand what consumers will buy, what they won’t, how much they’re willing to pay, and how these and other factors directly influence planning, inventory and margins. First Insight further transforms customer feedback into a Value Score, assigned to every single product it gains insight on. These scores accurately predict the viability of and demand for products so that retailers can confidently make design, pricing and inventory decisions that will deliver measurable financial impact. The company’s Voice of the Customer Platform is central to its offering and boasts a network of 360+ million consumers spanning 180 countries and 67 languages and currencies. First Insight was founded in 2007.