EPS Global Now Offers Aviz Certified Community SONiC and Packet Broker pre-installed on Celestica Hardware

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviz Networks today announced the availability of pre-installed Aviz Certified Community SONiC and Packet Broker option on Celestica hardware, now offered globally through EPS Global. The solution provides customers and partners with a turnkey approach to buy and deploy scalable, AI-ready, disaggregated networking infrastructure.

“Customers want the flexibility and economics of open networking without the burden of assembling and validating the stack themselves,” said Craig Schaefer, Director of Worldwide Partner Sales at Aviz Networks. Share

Customers can buy two bundles, pre-validated for rapid deployment and operational simplicity:

1 Aviz’s Certified Community SONiC, ONES, and Aviz 24x7 Technical support with Celestica switching platforms

2 Aviz Packet Broker and Aviz 24x7 Technical support with Celestica switching platforms

Delivered through EPS Global’s global integration and distribution capabilities, the offering reduces deployment complexity, accelerates time-to-value, and lowers operational risk.

“Customers want the flexibility and economics of open networking without the burden of assembling and validating the stack themselves,” said Craig Schaefer, Director of Worldwide Partner Sales at Aviz Networks. “Together with EPS Global, we’re making SONiC and Packet Broker dramatically easier to adopt and operationalize with pre-integrated solutions built on proven Celestica hardware.”

Key Benefits

Pre-integrated and validated SONiC and Packet Broker solution

Built on Celestica’s high-performance switching platforms

Faster deployment with reduced integration risk

Open, scalable architecture for AI and modern data centers

Simplified procurement and global delivery through EPS Global

EPS Global will provide worldwide distribution, integration support, and partner enablement for the bundled solution.

“This collaboration gives customers and channel partners a streamlined path to deploying open networking infrastructure,” said Alan Fagan, VP of Sales, Americas at EPS Global. “By combining Aviz software with Celestica hardware into a turnkey bundle, we’re helping customers accelerate deployment while reducing operational complexity.”

The offering is designed for enterprises, service providers, AI infrastructure environments, and partners seeking a faster path to deploying modern network architectures.

Availability

The Aviz Networks SONiC and Packet Broker bundles on Celestica hardware are available immediately through EPS Global.

About Aviz Networks

Aviz modernizes networking for the AI era with a full-stack, software-first platform spanning open networking with SONiC and NVIDIA Cumulus, deep network observability for security and compliance, and agentic AI Platform. Aviz helps enterprises accelerate AI factory investments, reduce vendor lock-in, improve operational visibility, and automate NetOps - across data center, edge, and GPU networks.

About EPS Global

EPS Global is a leading global value-added distributor specialising in open networking solutions. A trusted partner across the open networking ecosystem, EPS Global works with industry-pioneering manufacturers to deliver best-in-class hardware and software solutions spanning disaggregated switching, open routing, Network Operating Systems, and optical connectivity to enterprise, cloud, and service provider customers worldwide. With 28 value-add and distribution centres across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EPS Global combines global reach with local expertise, offering customers local-language support, local stock, and local currency invoicing to minimise lead times and simplify procurement at scale.

For more information, visit www.epsglobal.com