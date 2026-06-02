BitGo and Concrete Partner to Launch Institutional Onchain Optimized Asset Growth Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concrete Network Services, Ltd. (“Concrete”), the operating company of the institutional DeFi protocol Concrete, and BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association (“BitGo Bank & Trust”), an OCC-chartered, non-depository national trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO)(“BTGO”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced a strategic partnership to create an institutional onchain optimized asset growth platform.

This collaboration is designed to enable institutional clients to earn onchain optimized asset growth while their underlying digital assets remain in qualified custody through BitGo Bank & Trust. As a federally-chartered, non-depository trust bank subject to OCC oversight, BitGo Bank & Trust meets the enhanced capital, audit, and compliance standards, providing the regulatory foundation underpinning this platform.

Concrete and BitGo aim to address a critical need for institutional investors who have traditionally faced a trade-off between the security of qualified custody and access to the growth opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi). By integrating Concrete's advanced vault architecture with BitGo Bank & Trust's custodial infrastructure, the platform is intends to allow clients to select and access vetted, transparent, and productive strategies, offered and operated by Concrete, within a framework that supports governance, compliance, and reporting standards.1

"For too long, institutions have been forced to choose between security and optimized asset growth," said Nicholas Roberts-Huntley, CEO of Blueprint Finance, the core developer of the Concrete Protocol. "We believe this program creates a meaningful path for institutions to put digital assets to work through Concrete’s vault strategies, with the comfort of BitGo’s custody infrastructure and compliance framework as the foundation "

“Institutions are looking for ways to access digital asset opportunities without compromising the controls, oversight, and custody standards they require,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. “Our collaboration with Concrete is designed to provide institutional clients with access to onchain strategies, offered and operated by Concrete, within BitGo’s custody infrastructure–helping clients pursue new opportunities while maintaining the governance and compliance standards they expect from institutional-grade infrastructure.”

The solution is designed for institutions, treasury operators, and asset managers seeking to make idle balance sheet capital more productive while maintaining governance and compliance standards. The platform will offer a selection of vault strategies, offered by Concrete and accessible through the BitGo Platform, each aligned to a distinct onchain optimized asset growth strategy. Clients will be able to select a vault strategy, deploy synthetic representations of their digital assets (which remain held in BitGo Bank & Trust custodial accounts), and monitor Concrete-provided performance through a tailored dashboard. Concrete’s vault architecture is designed to reduce bridge risk compared to traditional DeFi access models, while BitGo Bank & Trust’s institutional-grade operational controls, policy enforcement, and reporting workflows support the custodial layer.2 As demand for institutional DeFi infrastructure continues to grow, the two companies plan to expand the vault framework to support additional assets, strategies, and institutional use cases across the digital asset ecosystem.

About Concrete

Concrete is an Ethereum-based protocol that provides institutional-grade tooling for on-chain asset management. With a proven track record of executing billions in structured flow volume, Concrete offers sophisticated vault architecture and strategy layering to enable secure and transparent optimized asset growth generation in the DeFi ecosystem. Concrete is part of the Blueprint ecosystem.

About Blueprint Finance

Blueprint Finance is a multi-chain DeFi infrastructure company and the core developer of both the Ethereum-based Concrete and Solana-based Glow Finance. Concrete powers tokenized DeFi native asset management and the creation of new derivatives for any asset, while Glow powers optimized asset growth, trading, and lending on Solana. The company's quantitative framework transforms complex DeFi mechanisms into products that work reliably for both institutions and individuals alike. By eliminating traditional DeFi pain points like liquidation risk and capital fragmentation, Blueprint is building the technical foundation for broader institutional adoption of decentralized finance.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Important Disclosures and Disclaimers

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any security, investment product, or service. Services described are not available in all jurisdictions and are subject to eligibility requirements, compliance review, and execution of definitive agreements. All optimized asset growth generation strategies involve risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future services. None of Blueprint Finance, Concrete, or BitGo undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

1 Clients are solely responsible for evaluating the suitability and risks of any vault strategy. BitGo Bank & Trust does not recommend, endorse, or assess any vault strategy and does not act as an investment advisor. All vault strategies are offered, designed, and operated by Concrete.

2 Clients should be aware that vault strategies involve a redemption and cooldown process prior to the return of custodied assets; assets are subject to DeFi protocol risk, smart contract risk, liquidity and lock-up constraints, and risk of loss of principal during delegation. BitGo Bank & Trust’s custody obligations apply to digital assets held in its custodial wallets and do not extend to synthetic tokens or other instruments while delegated to or held within a vault strategy or DeFi protocol.