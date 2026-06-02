FPT and Sembcorp Explore Opportunities in AI, Digital Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Across APAC

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sembcorp Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), for potential collaboration across the APAC region. Under the MoU, the parties will explore initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, data centre development, renewable energy and sustainable urban solutions.

Under the MoU, FPT and Sembcorp will explore initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, data centre development, renewable energy and sustainable urban solutions. Share

The partnership brings together FPT’s leadership in AI and digital transformation with Sembcorp’s strong track record in energy and sustainable urban development. Initial areas of focus include developing AI-enabled applications for energy, utilities and urban infrastructure, by utilizing smart operations, predictive maintenance, data analytics and automation to enhance operational efficiency, resilience, and customer experience.

FPT and Sembcorp will evaluate opportunities to develop energy-efficient data centres and cloud ecosystem enablement, including the potential implementation of facility management solutions to improve energy optimization and sustainability performance. The scope of collaboration also extends to urban sustainability and renewable energy, where both parties aim to leverage technology for smart city planning, energy transition, carbon management and other ESG-related initiatives.

To support these objectives, FPT and Sembcorp plan to facilitate joint workshops, training sessions, and knowledge-sharing activities, promoting cross-functional collaboration between the companies' business units, innovation teams and subject matter experts.

“Building a sustainable future requires a strong technological foundation, with AI acting as a powerful catalyst. Backed by our full-stack AI capabilities, FPT is ready to facilitate cross-border cooperation in sustainable development by spearheading large-scale digital transformation projects. Together, we will collaborate on ways to deliver practical and scalable solutions that generate lasting value for Vietnam, Singapore, and the broader APAC region”, said David Nguyen, FPT Software Senior Vice President and FPT Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

“This collaboration with FPT brings together Sembcorp’s strong track record in energy and sustainable infrastructure with FPT’s capabilities in AI and digital innovation. Our energy and urban developments provide a strong foundation to deploy and scale practical solutions that improve efficiency, resilience and sustainability across our operations and markets. This will enable us to translate digital innovation into tangible improvements across our operations and deliver greater value to the customers and communities we serve,” said Gareth Wong, Chief Operating Officer, Integrated Urban Solutions, Sembcorp Industries.

Since establishing its presence in Singapore in 2007, FPT has expanded into major markets in the APAC region and become a trusted digital transformation partner to over 500 leading enterprises across critical sectors such as aviation, logistics, healthcare, and BFSI. Harnessing deep expertise in AI, cloud, data, automation, legacy modernization, and managed services, FPT has enabled organizations to maximize operational excellence and business impact. This mission is driven by an AI-first approach, leveraging the comprehensive FleziPT platform, a workforce of over 30,000 AI-augmented engineers globally, world-class infrastructure of AI Factories in Vietnam and Japan, and partnerships with global AI leaders. FPT remains committed to making AI a core competitive advantage for both the corporation and its clients.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.