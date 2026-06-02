Snowflake CoCo Redefines Enterprise AI Development as the Coding Agent Built for Faster, Easier, and More Powerful Innovation Anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNOWFLAKE SUMMIT 26--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at Snowflake Summit 26 major new capabilities for Snowflake CoCo (formerly known as Cortex Code), the coding agent where you build faster, making it easier for builders to automate workflows, develop apps, and operationalize AI on enterprise data through a simple prompt. Snowflake also introduced Snowflake Datastream6, a new fully managed streaming service for Apache Kafka®7 that brings real-time data and AI together in a single, governed platform, giving organizations an easier way to power AI apps and agents with fresh, continuously flowing data.

As a core part of Snowflake's agentic control plane for enterprise AI, CoCo gives builders a unified, governed environment to manage workflows across data, models, and apps. New capabilities in CoCo bring the experience across desktop, mobile, and Slack interfaces, meeting builders where they work to build, iterate, and ship without friction. In addition, builders can now let CoCo run tasks autonomously, assist with end-to-end app development and deployment, and help teams deliver production-ready results faster and more securely. Together, CoCo and Datastream give organizations a simpler way to build real-time AI apps by combining AI-assisted development with fresh, continuously flowing data in a single platform.

"CoCo makes work for experienced developers dramatically faster and easier, and is opening the door for non-traditional builders, like analysts and data-savvy business users, to start creating pipelines, automations, and AI apps on their own," said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. “With Snowflake Datastream bringing fresh, continuously flowing data directly into Snowflake, organizations can now build and operationalize real-time AI apps without the complexity of managing separate streaming infrastructure. When building with AI becomes as simple as describing the outcome you want, the number of people who can contribute to an organization’s AI strategy increases by orders of magnitude and accelerates the shift to the agentic enterprise.”

Snowflake CoCo, Powering the Agentic Enterprise Where Builders Work

What sets CoCo apart is that it's deeply integrated with Snowflake’s governed data platform, giving builders an AI agent that understands enterprise data, workflows, governance, and business context out-of-the-box. Available directly within the Snowflake platform and in the tools and environments where builders already work, CoCo makes building AI faster, easier, and more powerful.

Fanatics, Thomson Reuters, and WHOOP are already using CoCo to accelerate how they build and operationalize data for AI. The result is faster time to value, lower cost of development, and more builders contributing to production AI across the enterprise.

With new enhancements, even more builders can use CoCo to:

Work with CoCo where teams already build: Builders can now harness CoCo where they work. Now available as a native desktop app, CoCo Desktop 2 delivers a familiar, full-featured development experience deeply integrated with Snowflake data, governance, and AI workflows. In addition, builders can access CoCo through a new mobile app experience with CoCo Mobile App 4 and through Slack with CoCo Slackbot 4 , letting teams kick off workflows, check on tasks, and get insights on the go. CoCo is also extending into popular developer tools with a VS Code Extension 4 , Microsoft Excel Extension 6 , and CoCo plugin for Claude Code 1 to make building faster with the tools teams already use.

Builders can now harness CoCo where they work. Now available as a native desktop app, delivers a familiar, full-featured development experience deeply integrated with Snowflake data, governance, and AI workflows. In addition, builders can access CoCo through a new mobile app experience with and through Slack with , letting teams kick off workflows, check on tasks, and get insights on the go. CoCo is also extending into popular developer tools with a , , and to make building faster with the tools teams already use. Execute work autonomously and securely: CoCo can now execute tasks autonomously, eliminating the need for continuous user prompting. Automations 4 power recurring, event-driven workflows for ongoing monitoring, validation, and operational processes. Every automation is secured through Snowflake’s role-based access controls and fully supported by comprehensive audit trails. New Cloud Agents 2 enables users to start work in Snowsight and have it run securely in the cloud, without having to keep anything running locally on a laptop. It lets agents run in the background and return results when finished, so users don't need to stay in-session waiting. With the CoCo Agent SDK, builders can embed Cloud Agents capabilities directly into their existing workflows. A new secured local sandbox 1 further ensures agents operate in an isolated local environment, protecting sensitive files and system resources so teams can automate confidently.

CoCo can now execute tasks autonomously, eliminating the need for continuous user prompting. power recurring, event-driven workflows for ongoing monitoring, validation, and operational processes. Every automation is secured through Snowflake’s role-based access controls and fully supported by comprehensive audit trails. New enables users to start work in Snowsight and have it run securely in the cloud, without having to keep anything running locally on a laptop. It lets agents run in the background and return results when finished, so users don't need to stay in-session waiting. With the CoCo Agent SDK, builders can embed Cloud Agents capabilities directly into their existing workflows. A new further ensures agents operate in an isolated local environment, protecting sensitive files and system resources so teams can automate confidently. Share what works across teams to build faster: CoCo now includes pre-built Skills 1 for common data engineering and AI workflows across all data, while giving teams the flexibility to create and extend their own solutions. This includes CoCo Skills that help users build, operate, and troubleshoot data engineering workflows across the Snowflake ecosystem, from ingestion and transformation to orchestration and more. A new Skill Catalog 3 makes it easy to discover, share, and reuse proven workflows across teams, helping turn individual solutions into resources everyone can use to boost productivity.

CoCo now includes pre-built for common data engineering and AI workflows across all data, while giving teams the flexibility to create and extend their own solutions. This includes CoCo Skills that help users build, operate, and troubleshoot data engineering workflows across the Snowflake ecosystem, from ingestion and transformation to orchestration and more. A new makes it easy to discover, share, and reuse proven workflows across teams, helping turn individual solutions into resources everyone can use to boost productivity. Accelerate app delivery through ecosystem integrations: Developers can now turn simple conversations into full-blown apps in Vercel3 and deploy them directly into their Snowflake account on Snowflake App Runtime3, where apps run inside the security perimeter with governance and access control inherited automatically. New integrations with Retool1 and Superblocks1 make it easier for organizations to build AI-powered apps on governed Snowflake data using the platforms their teams already know.

“At Fanatics, our data demands shift constantly, and Snowflake CoCo gives our team the speed to keep pace,” said Maddy Want, VP of Data, Fanatics. “Engineers who used to spend days untangling pipeline issues and modeling data can now resolve those problems in hours, freeing them to build and ship new capabilities exponentially faster. Because it’s integrated with our governed data, we’re able to turn insights into action more quickly, powering everything from audience segmentation to real-time fan engagement. CoCo is helping us accelerate innovation across the business and deliver the personalized experiences our fans and partners expect.”

"Thomson Reuters has built its data foundation on Snowflake to create a single source of truth across 37,500+ governed tables and 350 data sources, and now Snowflake CoCo is accelerating how we build on top of that," said Caitlin Halferty, Head of Data & Analytics, Thomson Reuters. "Our teams are modernizing legacy systems, scaling AI pipelines, and delivering insights in days instead of weeks, all within a governed environment. When you can go from idea to production that fast on top of trusted data, it fundamentally changes what's possible."

“Snowflake CoCo is becoming a core part of how we operate as a company,” said Matt Luizzi, VP of Analytics, WHOOP. “We’re rolling it out across the entire organization, not just our data team. Because it understands our data, our environment, and our governance, teams can build and automate workflows on top of trusted data without needing specialized expertise. What used to take multiple systems and manual coordination can now be done in a single, governed environment. CoCo is helping us move faster, reduce complexity, and embed AI into how work gets done every day.”

Snowflake Datastream Brings Real-Time Data to CoCo So AI Apps and Agents Stay Current and Accurate

AI apps and agents depend on fresh, continuously flowing data, but most enterprise data still sits across disconnected apps, clouds, devices, and AI systems. To move that data, teams often end up running a separate streaming system alongside their data platform, wiring up connectors, re-creating permissions across systems, and dedicating engineering resources to keeping infrastructure running instead of driving innovation.

Snowflake is announcing Snowflake Datastream to address this gap. Unlocking a $128 billion market opportunity8 in streaming data and real-time AI for Snowflake, Datastream is built natively on Snowflake and fully Kafka-compatible, enabling organizations to connect existing streaming apps and data flows without rearchitecting their systems. Organizations get the openness and flexibility of standard Kafka for streaming ingestion together with Snowflake-native governance, security, and management in a single service. Teams can stream data directly into Snowflake tables without managing a separate streaming system alongside their data platform, while streaming data automatically inherits the same governance, access controls, masking, and lineage as the rest of the Snowflake platform. The result is a single, trusted foundation for real-time AI with significantly reduced operational complexity.

Together, CoCo and Datastream simplify how organizations build and operationalize real-time AI. Datastream serves as the real-time engine powering fresh, continuously flowing data, while CoCo acts as the AI coding agent for building on top of it. Coupled with a new CoCo integration, builders can now use simple prompts to create and operationalize real-time pipelines and build AI-powered apps on top of live streaming data directly within Snowflake.

Learn More:

Double click into how CoCo is helping builders automate workflows, operationalize AI, and build faster with simple, outcome-based prompts in this blog post.

Learn more about the latest AI-powered data development capabilities in this blog post.

Check out all the innovations and announcements coming out of Snowflake Summit 26 on Snowflake’s Newsroom.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X, and follow along at #SnowflakeSummit.

1 Snowflake product is now generally available.

2 Snowflake product is generally available soon.

3 Snowflake product is now in public preview.

4 Snowflake product is in public preview soon.

5 Snowflake product is now in private preview.

6 Snowflake product is in private preview soon.

7 "Apache Kafka” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache® Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.

8 Grand View Research, Streaming Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2024.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

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