Flexor Announces Integration with Snowflake to Bring AI-Ready Unstructured Data Context right into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexor, the unstructured AI context company, today announced at Snowflake Summit 26 an integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Flexor's AI Context Engine (ACE) integrates natively into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enabling enterprises to transform unstructured data such as emails, calls, notes, documents, support tickets and agent chats into structured, AI-ready context that powers trusted enterprise AI at scale.

Organizations are investing heavily in AI agents and applications, yet most can’t be trusted in production. The core obstacle is context: AI systems lack the organizational knowledge they need to understand the business, avoid hallucinations, and deliver consistent, trustworthy outputs. Flexor ACE solves this by unifying fragmented unstructured data, enriching it with data and business context, and delivering that context natively within the Snowflake environment where enterprise data already lives.

"Enterprise AI is stuck because AI agents don't know the business," said Or Zabludowski, CEO of Flexor. "By partnering with Snowflake and integrating ACE natively into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, joint customers gain a new layer: rich organizational context derived from their own unstructured data, including emails, calls and PDFs, living securely inside Snowflake. AI agents can perform as if they have known the organization for years."

Flexor ACE unifies to enterprise unstructured data sources across the organization and delivers AI-ready context directly into existing data stacks, including Snowflake Cortex AI:

Automated unification and data preparation: Normalizing, deduplicating, and standardizing unstructured inputs (from PDFs through call transcripts) for consistent AI consumption

Data and relationship context: Understanding connections between documents, emails, attachments, and conversations across sources

Business and domain understanding: Recognizing company-specific terminology, naming conventions, and organizational structures

Knowledge consistency across pipelines: A single, unified context layer ensures every LLM and AI agent works from the same organizational understanding, guaranteeing consistency and lowering costs.

Enterprise security and governance: Full AI explainability and lineage, privacy and security, providing observability and trust across pipelines.

“We’re excited to see innovations that help enterprises unify and contextualize their unstructured data reflecting the kind of innovation our customers need," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. “As organizations continue to adopt AI, strong data foundations and meaningful context remain essential for delivering reliable outcomes.”

Flexor ACE is available for use on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Joint customers can utilize their unstructured enterprise data sources on Snowflake through Flexor ACE without moving data outside their existing secure environment, enabling AI workflows across industries such as financial services, retail, and telecommunications.

To learn more, visit Flexor at booth 2705 at the Snowflake Summit. Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About Flexor

Flexor is the unstructured AI context company. Flexor’s AI Context Engine, ACE, turns enterprise emails, calls, documents, notes and more into AI-ready knowledge. ACE makes agents and applications trustworthy in production, by giving them the business context they need to operate accurately and consistently in live environments. Backed by Dell Technologies Capital, TLV Partners and Maple Capital, Flexor integrates natively with leading data platforms and serves enterprises seeking to move beyond AI pilots to trusted AI deployments in production. Learn more at flexor.ai.