HMA Strikes Partnership Deal with PrizePicks

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HMA, the commercial engine behind the largest sports network on YouTube, today announced a landmark partnership with PrizePicks, the leading sports entertainment operator in the United States. PrizePicks will serve as presenting partner across HMA’s full network of 200+ local and regional shows on YouTube and social media.

The agreement marks the largest partnership in HMA’s history and one of the most significant investments a blue-chip brand has made in truly independent sports media. The partnership signals a major shift in how premium brands approach reach that is hyper-local, hyper-targeted, and distributed across every fanbase and market in the country.

“PrizePicks is simultaneously sponsoring shows and supporting the development of a new infrastructure for independent sports media,” said Borna Nazari, HMA CEO & Founder. “This is what it looks like when a premium brand puts real weight behind creators who are building something genuine. Having a brand of their caliber committed to our entire network, in every market, year-round, validates what we've been building and opens the door to what comes next."

“We are thrilled to partner with HMA and support creators that are at the heart of the sports fan experience,” said Joey Molko, PrizePicks Vice President, Partnerships. “Every creator in the HMA network brings an authentic perspective and deeply engaged audience – and also shares our mission to serve fans by connecting them more deeply with the sports, teams and athletes they love.”

Part of HMA’s broader network is the “Creator Collective,” which is owned and operated directly under the company’s IP, and focused on delivering premium, team-centric content to fans. Each show is fully integrated into the PrizePicks ecosystem, with 15 shows live-to-date and more than ten additional launches expected over the course of the year.

For more information on HMA, visit their website, here: https://hma.co.

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into Responsible Gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) for its Responsible Gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. For more information on responsible gaming, visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming.

About HMA

HMA is a premier media agency and the commercial engine behind the largest sports network on YouTube. The agency holds exclusive representation for the video-first inventory of over two-hundred premier sports programs, providing brands with a singular, high-authority gateway to the most passionate fanbases in digital media. HMA owns and operates the Creator Collective - a studio-led portfolio of weekly roundtable shows that bring together top voices in each sport. HMA delivers an institutional-grade infrastructure for brands to dominate the sports conversation by combining the scale of a two-hundred-show network with premium IP. While rooted in sports, the agency also provides strategic consulting and representation for a select roster of lifestyle creators across YouTube and short-form platforms. For more information, visit https://hma.co.

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the leading sports entertainment operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PrizePicks offers innovative games that engage and excite fans nationwide. Operating in more than 45 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the fan experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.