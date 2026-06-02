Aptiv Delivering Production-Ready Edge AI with Long-Term Support with NVIDIA

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, today announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the adoption of production-ready edge AI. The companies are working together to evolve NVIDIA Jetson - including next generation platforms such as Jetson Thor - into commercially supported, production-ready edge AI platforms for the next generation of intelligent systems.

“The next wave of AI innovation will be defined by what happens at the intelligent edge. Successfully enabling that demands more than just powerful hardware - it requires a stable software foundation designed for long-term deployment,” said Jay Bellissimo, Senior Vice President and President, Intelligent Systems, Software and Services, Aptiv. “Together with NVIDIA, we can deliver industry-leading edge AI computing supported by commercial-grade embedded Linux and long-term support to help developers reduce risk, simplify integration, and confidently scale edge AI for environments where performance, reliability and longevity are non-negotiable.”

Commercial Support to Scale Edge AI Across Industries

As organizations scale edge AI across distributed environments, long-term lifecycle support, including continuous CVE monitoring and security patching, Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) ready platforms, and stable, production-grade Linux environments, have emerged as critical barriers to production deployment.

To address these needs, Aptiv and NVIDIA are deepening collaboration across engineering and go-to-market teams to ensure that every Jetson deployment is built for long-term success, not just initial development. Aptiv technologies and services span the growing Jetson ecosystem, from the current install base to next-generation platforms such as Jetson Thor. This is helping support the accelerating adoption of NVIDIA Jetson platforms across industries such as industrial automation, robotics, aerospace and defense, automotive, and telecommunications.

Key initiatives from the collaboration include:

Long-term support for existing meta-tegra board support packages for NVIDIA’s Yocto Project-based platforms, with a focus on delivering commercial-grade lifecycle management, security updates, and ongoing maintenance

A CRA ready Yocto platform that simplifies compliance and helps minimize significant financial and liability risks

Alignment with mainline Yocto Project and Wind River Linux to reduce fragmentation, simplify maintenance, and enable scalable long-term support

Production-ready foundation for Jetson Thor with long-term support, enabling customers to move directly from development to production with a secure and maintainable software stack

Go-to-market initiatives aimed at streamlining the adoption of commercially supported Jetson platforms for embedded systems and long-lifecycle deployments

This effort also simplifies integration between NVIDIA CUDA, Yocto Project-based environments, and meta-tegra, reducing engineering complexity and helping developers accelerate production deployments.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.