Falabella Selects Topsort as Strategic Partner to Scale Its Retail Media Offering Through Fmedia

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topsort, an AI-native and auction-based retail media infrastructure company powering marketplaces and retailers, today announced a partnership with Falabella, South America’s largest retail group, to support the growth of Fmedia, its retail media business unit. The partnership follows a successful proof of concept in which Topsort’s platform demonstrated meaningful improvements in advertising performance, efficiency, and transparency, aligning with Falabella’s vision to strengthen its value proposition for brands and sellers across its digital ecosystem.

“South America’s largest retailer is scaling retail media with AI-native infrastructure.” Falabella selected Topsort following a successful proof of concept that delivered stronger performance, efficiency, and transparency across Fmedia. Share

This partnership reinforces Falabella’s strategy to continue developing a robust, scalable, and data-driven retail media model, marking a new milestone in the evolution of Fmedia as a key growth platform for the group across the region. At the same time, it represents a significant expansion of Topsort’s presence in Latin America and reflects the growing shift among leading retailers toward more transparent, auction-based advertising technologies.

Continuous Platform Enhancement for Brands and Sellers

Driven by a commitment to constantly improve its platform and enhance the experience for brands and sellers, Fmedia continuously evaluates new technologies to optimize advertising outcomes. The decision to migrate to Topsort’s infrastructure aligns with this goal of providing top-tier, high-value tools to its commercial partners.

During the proof of concept, the integration of Topsort's auction-based technology and AI-powered metrics demonstrated a clear ability to elevate campaign performance. Throughout the process, double-digit improvements were recorded across key metrics such as ROAS and CTR, ensuring Fmedia continues to offer a more efficient, transparent, and results-driven ecosystem.

Building the Future of Retail Media with Fmedia

The migration to Topsort’s full-stack platform enables Fmedia to continue modernizing its retail media operations and scale its advertising offering across Falabella’s ecosystem, which spans millions of SKUs. This evolution integrates auction-based technology, AI-powered optimization, and advanced metrics such as Topsort’s Bidless™, enabling high-performance ad delivery at scale.

The new model will also enable deeper use of first-party data for more precise and relevant audience targeting, improving return on ad spend (ROAS) for brands while establishing a unified and transparent measurement framework across the ecosystem, providing clearer and more reliable attribution for commercial partners.

“Falabella is an iconic retailer and a pioneer in the Latin American market. Their decision to build the future of their retail media business with Topsort is a major validation of both our platform and our vision,” said Regina Ye, CEO and co-founder of Topsort. “We’re excited to support the Falabella team and remain committed to delivering the technology and collaboration needed to unlock new revenue opportunities and deepen relationships with customers.”

About Topsort

Topsort is the commerce media infrastructure company helping retailers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms build scalable, transparent media monetization systems powered by auctions, first-party data, and measurable outcomes. Today, Topsort provides monetization infrastructure to leading enterprises across more than 40 countries, including Coles, DoorDash, Woolworths, and Falabella.