Visionbay.ai Selects Netris as the Network Automation Foundation for the Largest GPU Cluster and AI Supercomputing Center in Taiwan

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netris today announced at GTC Taipei 2026 that Visionbay.ai (“Visionbay”), backed by Foxconn, has selected the Netris NAAM platform — Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy — to operate the largest GPU cluster and AI supercomputing center in Taiwan. Visionbay has also standardized on Netris as the network automation foundation across its entire GPU cluster roadmap, which extends to future GPU generations.

"Netris NAAM is essential infrastructure for any GPU cluster at AI factory scale." - Neo Yao, CEO of Visionbay.ai Share

Visionbay is Foxconn's dedicated business unit for AI supercomputing and cloud operations, and an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP). The company's mission is to build a sustainable AI ecosystem that powers Asia's intelligent future, delivered through an end-to-end AI Factory solution from AI infrastructure to application-layer integration services. Visionbay is one of the leading AI infrastructure platforms and GPU cloud providers across Asia.

Why Visionbay chose Netris

Visionbay conducted a rigorous technical and procurement evaluation before selecting Netris for its first cluster and standardizing on Netris as the network automation foundation across its entire GPU cluster roadmap. The selection came down to six factors:

Market leadership in NAAM. Netris is the market leader in the Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy (NAAM) category, with more live deployments than all other network automation vendors combined — 25+ live deployments in the last 12 months across neoclouds, AI factories, and sovereign AI cloud providers worldwide.

Netris is the market leader in the Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy (NAAM) category, with more live deployments than all other network automation vendors combined — 25+ live deployments in the last 12 months across neoclouds, AI factories, and sovereign AI cloud providers worldwide. Technology leadership across NAAM category. Network Automation: Netris automates the configuration of every fabric layer (North-South Ethernet, East-West Ethernet or InfiniBand, NVL72, Edge, DPU, SuperNIC). Network Abstraction: Netris’s algorithm turns cloud-like constructs (VPCs, peering, elastic IPs, load balancers, NAT rules) into precise and validated network configurations and surgically applies them throughout all networking fabrics. Network Multi-Tenancy: Netris enforces hard multi-tenancy on networking hardware across switches, DPUs, and fabrics, delivering the hardware-level isolation that sovereign AI workloads require for data sovereignty and compliance.

Future-proof across GPU generations. Netris helps Visionbay future-proof its network automation across evolving GPU generations, supporting the hardware Visionbay needs to deploy today and eliminating the need to rebuild the network automation model for each new infrastructure generation.

Netris helps Visionbay future-proof its network automation across evolving GPU generations, supporting the hardware Visionbay needs to deploy today and eliminating the need to rebuild the network automation model for each new infrastructure generation. Ecosystem alignment. Netris is the most widely deployed network automation platform for AI infrastructure, with native integrations across NVIDIA DSX Air, NVL72, BlueField DPU orchestration, and East-West networking across Ethernet or InfiniBand.

Netris is the most widely deployed network automation platform for AI infrastructure, with native integrations across NVIDIA DSX Air, NVL72, BlueField DPU orchestration, and East-West networking across Ethernet or InfiniBand. Local team and language support. Netris has local teams in Asia that support local language and in-person engagement.

Netris has local teams in Asia that support local language and in-person engagement. Operational scalability. Netris supports the operational scalability Visionbay requires as it expands its AI cloud infrastructure and future GPU deployments.

"Netris NAAM is essential infrastructure for any GPU cluster at AI factory scale," said Neo Yao, CEO of Visionbay.ai. "Our collaboration with Netris supports the operational scalability and flexibility required for next-generation AI Factory infrastructure.”

Why traditional approaches didn't work

Visionbay's architecture team understood from the start that networking for GPU clusters is fundamentally more complex than traditional data center networking. Every GPU server connects across multiple fabric layers — North-South Ethernet, East-West networking, NVL72, edge, host, and DPU — that must reconfigure in concert on every tenant change, GPU reassignment, and resize.

Manual networking was eliminated immediately: hand-configuring hundreds to thousands of switches on every change cannot scale, and small misconfigurations introduce downtime, tenant data leakage, and weeks of delay that leave GPUs idle. In-house automation was not considered either — every NVIDIA reference architecture update, GPU generation, and workload type breaks homegrown tools, and building in-house means becoming a network automation company before becoming an AI cloud.

What Netris NAAM delivers

The Netris NAAM platform helps AI cloud operators accelerate initial deployment and time to first token, provision new customers instantly with cloud-provider-like networking, dynamically scale GPU capacity across tenants without downtime, maximize GPU utilization across tenants, deliver hard multi-tenancy across every fabric, and empower network engineers to automate and streamline the operation of complex GPU networking. Netris eliminates manual configuration errors and the unplanned outages they cause.

"Asia is leading the sovereign AI buildout, and Visionbay is at the center of it with Taiwan's largest GPU cluster and AI supercomputing center," said Alex Saroyan, CEO and Co-Founder, Netris. "Visionbay is helping define what next-generation AI infrastructure looks like in the region, and we are honored that the Netris NAAM platform is the network automation foundation behind their AI cloud."

Visit Netris and Visionbay at GTC Taipei / COMPUTEX 2026

Netris and Visionbay will be exhibiting at GTC Taipei at COMPUTEX 2026, June 1–5.

Visit Netris at Booth #N0008 and Visionbay at Booth #M0120 (TaiNEX 1).

Schedule a demo or meeting at GTC Taipei / COMPUTEX at netris.io/events/nvidia-gtc-taipei/.

About Visionbay.ai

Visionbay.ai (“Visionbay”) is one of Taiwan’s NVIDIA Preferred Cloud Partners (NCP) and the Hon Hai Technology Group’s dedicated business unit for supercomputing and cloud-AI operations. With a mission to empower Asia’s AI ecosystem, Visionbay integrates computing infrastructure with Hon Hai’s deep strengths in manufacturing, design, and supply-chain orchestration. Its end-to-end AI Factory solutions span high-performance compute, cloud operations, supply-chain integration, AI model and tool development, and an AI App Store. Visionbay helps enterprises accelerate digital and AI transformation while building a trusted and sustainable AI ecosystem. Learn more at www.visionbay.ai.

About Netris

Netris is the leading provider of network automation and multi-tenancy for AI infrastructure. The Netris NAAM (Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy) platform is the most widely deployed platform — trusted by high-growth neoclouds, NVIDIA Cloud Partners, AI factories, and leading AI platform providers. Netris provides a unified control plane and native integrations across the complete AI infrastructure networking stack — Ethernet (including NVIDIA Spectrum-X), NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand, NVL72, NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, and virtual and edge networking. Netris enables operators to get GPU cloud business operational in weeks instead of years, provision tenants immediately with hard isolation (enforced on networking hardware) configured automatically, maximize GPU utilization by dynamically reallocating capacity across tenants, ensure network stability, and future-proof AI infrastructure. Learn more at netris.io.