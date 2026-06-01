epiq Animal Health and Vetirus Animal Health Enter Agreement to Offer Regenerative Solution for Animals

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--epiq Animal Health, a value-added distributor and solutions provider, and Vetirus Animal Health, a global healthcare company, have entered into a distribution and strategy agreement.

Vetirus Animal Health, a global healthcare company, has been advancing the standard of care for companion animals through innovative solutions in oncology, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Their flagship product, Rebound™ High Performance PRP, is a university-validated, FDA registered, regenerative solution that is fast, easy to use, and the most cost-effective option available, with no dedicated equipment required. It delivers concentrated autologous platelet-rich plasma designed to accelerate healing, reduce inflammation, and support tissue regeneration across a wide range of orthopedic conditions, bringing proven innovation to veterinary practices worldwide.

Robert N. Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of Vetirus, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with epiq Animal Health as our exclusive U.S. distributor. epiq’s unmatched reach, technical expertise, and commitment to advancing veterinary medicine make them the ideal partner to scale Rebound PRP. Together we will deliver clinical proof, education, and supply certainty that veterinarians need to confidently integrate regenerative therapies into everyday practice. This agreement brings a truly differentiated regenerative solution at the perfect time. Rebound PRP’s ease of use, strong clinical outcomes, and attractive per-kit economics align perfectly with the needs of our specialty and equine customers.”

The companies will work together for supply chain solutions while also educating and training animal health communities in the United States. The product is currently available through animal health distribution so providers should check with their preferred distributor for availability.

epiq’s mission is to partner with animal health manufacturers and distributors to get industry-leading products and innovations into the hands of veterinary professionals and pet owners. Partnering with Vetirus Animal Health supports this mission. For more information, email contact@epiqah.com.

About epiq Animal Health: epiq Animal Health is a value-added distributor and solutions provider connecting innovative, science-backed products with veterinary professionals through trusted manufacturer and distributor partnerships. The company creates supply chain efficiencies, supports strategic product management, and helps drive successful go-to-market execution. Its goal is to ensure veterinarians and animal caretakers have visibility into new advancements and reliable access to proven solutions. Learn more by visiting epiq’s website.

About Vetirus Animal Health:

Vetirus Animal Health, headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative regenerative medicine for veterinary care. Its flagship Rebound PRP™ platform offers species-specific Platelet-Rich Plasma kits, including Rebound Canine PRP and Rebound Equine PRP. These FDA Registered, clinically validated easy-to-use kits harness the body’s natural healing factors to accelerate recovery from injuries such as partial cruciate ligament tears, osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament damage, and post-surgical healing without the need for expensive capital equipment. To learn more, visit Vetirus Animal Health.