IDE Technologies Secures Bid for Largest Seawater Desalination Facility in Western Hemisphere

KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDE Technologies, a leading global provider of desalination and water treatment solutions, today announced it was unanimously selected by the Nueces River Authority Board to develop the Harbor Island Desalination Facility. The project, which is designed to deliver 100 million gallons of water per day to South Texas, will be the largest seawater desalination facility in the Western Hemisphere. With drought outlooks underscoring the need for more resilient water planning and growing long-term water demand, the Harbor Island Desalination Facility will provide South Texas with a reliable, drought-resilient water source that supports communities, businesses, industry, and continued economic growth, while reducing dependence on increasingly stressed freshwater resources.

“Backed by IDE’s proven innovation in water technology, the Harbor Island Desalination Facility will solve for a critical water need in South Texas and help to diversify and strengthen the overall water supply,” said Lihy Teuerstein, CEO, IDE Water Assets. “We are proud to partner with the Nueces River Authority and be part of developing a record-breaking facility and setting a standard for future projects in the US.”

IDE will leverage its modular desalination design approach for the Harbor Island Desalination Facility, allowing for major plant components to be manufactured and assembled in phases to reduce the timeframe from initial construction to water production. Once in operation, the project will support municipal and industrial water use, and play a critical role in future-proofing South Texas’ water supply.

“IDE was the clear, standout choice to lead the development of this significant water infrastructure opportunity,” said Eric Burnett, Nueces River Authority Board President. “By partnering with IDE Technologies, the Nueces River Authority is advancing a globally proven solution designed to strengthen long-term water reliability and economic resilience for generations.”

This project is a clear example of the increasing need for seawater desalination in drought-stricken regions, highlighting IDE’s unique ability to resolve long-term water supply challenges in the Gulf Coast region and beyond.

For more information on IDE’s leading water technology solutions and large-scale infrastructure projects, visit https://ide-tech.com/.

About IDE Technologies

IDE Technologies is a global leader in water treatment solutions with more than 60 years of experience delivering large-scale seawater desalination and industrial water treatment facilities worldwide. IDE has designed and operated some of the world’s largest and most advanced desalination plants serving municipal and industrial customers across the Americas, Israel, Europe, Asia, and beyond.