AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Hydor Insurance Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Hydor Insurance Limited (HIL) (Guernsey). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect HIL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

HIL’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level at 31 December 2025, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and supported by a conservative investment strategy and good liquidity. The company has a high dependence on reinsurance to write relatively large risks, although the associated risks are mitigated partially by the good credit quality and stability of the reinsurance panel.

For period-end December 2025, HIL's net income was driven by strong underwriting performance, reflected by a combined ratio of 63.8%. AM Best expects the company’s prospective technical performance to remain supportive of the strong assessment, underpinned by favourable market conditions and prudent risk selection. Due to the conservative nature of its investment strategy, HIL’s investment income is expected to be modest and stable.

HIL is a specialist marine insurer with a niche competitive position in the fixed premium segment of the protection and indemnity market. It is part of Hydor group and its business is sourced entirely from Hydor AS, the group’s delegated underwriting authority enterprise. The company benefits from the wider group’s track record of writing highly profitable marine insurance business over a long period of time.

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