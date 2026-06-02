Barings and Pacer ETFs Partner to Launch Actively Managed Fixed Income ETFs Focused on CLO and Secured Credit Opportunities

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barings, one of the world’s leading alternative investment managers, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”) to sub-advise two fixed income ETFs focused on Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) and Secured Credit opportunities, including secured high yield bonds, senior secured loans, and CLO debt.

“We are pleased to partner with Pacer to expand the distribution of our CLO and secured credit capabilities through these upcoming ETFs, providing an active-management approach to building income-oriented portfolios,” said Mike Freno, Chairman and CEO of Barings.

Pending regulatory approval, the products will be managed by Barings’ Global High Yield and CLO platform, which includes more than 75 investment professionals responsible for managing $95+ billion in assets across high yield bonds, senior secured loans, and CLOs.

Sean O’Hara, President of Pacer ETF Distributors, said: “Pacer is committed to delivering differentiated investment strategies that address evolving client needs. Barings has significant experience investing across global credit markets, and partnering with Pacer creates an opportunity to provide that experience through ETF solutions.”

The planned launches reflect growing investor interest in actively managed fixed income ETFs and alternative income strategies. The ETFs have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and are expected to launch pending regulatory and customary approvals.

Disclaimer:

Subject to Completion. The information in this communication is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, before the registration statement becomes effective. This communication is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

About Barings

Barings is a $481 billion* global alternative asset manager that partners with institutional, insurance, and wealth clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, which is owned by insurance companies MassMutual and MS&AD, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across credit, real assets, capital solutions and emerging markets.

*As of March 31, 2026

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 65 ETFs and over $40 billion in assets under management (as of 4/30/2026). Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its multiple fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows ETF™ Series, Pacer Dividend Multiplier ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Thematic ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series. Pacer ETFs are distributed by Pacer Financial, Inc. member FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.