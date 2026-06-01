Generational Group Advises Lighthouse Electrical Contractors, L.P. in its Sale to Ascension Property Services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Lighthouse Electrical Contractors, L.P. to Ascension Property Services. The acquisition closed April 1, 2026.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lighthouse Electrical Contractors, L.P. is a commercial electrical contractor that provides a full range of electrical construction, maintenance, and service solutions for projects across the greater Austin area. Founded in 2002, the company supports new construction, renovations, and specialty projects, offering capabilities that include design/build services, pre-construction planning, budgeting and estimating, and ongoing service and emergency work. Its experience spans a variety of sectors such as institutional, manufacturing, medical, and commercial facilities, where it delivers everything from ground-up electrical systems to interior finish-outs and infrastructure installations. Known for its emphasis on safety, quality, and long-term client relationships, Lighthouse Electrical Contractors has built a reputation as a trusted partner for complex electrical projects and ongoing facility support.

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, Ascension Property Services is a nationwide platform of specialty trade contractors providing a broad range of commercial property services across the full building lifecycle. The company delivers integrated mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and exterior building solutions, supporting projects from initial planning and design through construction, renovation, and ongoing maintenance. Through a network of operating companies, it serves diverse end markets including healthcare, education, hospitality, manufacturing, and institutional facilities, offering capabilities such as HVAC, electrical installation, low-voltage cabling, painting, and plumbing. With a customer-focused, employee-driven model, Ascension emphasizes safety, consistency, and long-term partnerships while leveraging its multi-trade platform to provide streamlined, scalable solutions for complex commercial projects.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Central Region – Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Managing Director, M&A, Jerry Yocum with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the deal.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “This transaction reflects our approach of aligning with organizations that share a similar strategic vision, enabling us to support sustainable expansion, strengthen long-term value creation, and deliver meaningful outcomes for all stakeholders involved.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading, award winning full-service M&A advisory firm. Generational has over 350 professionals across 17 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including M&A advisory, exit planning education, business valuation, strategic growth advisory, wealth advisory, and digital solutions.

Celebrating its 21st year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,800 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2024 and 2025.

The firm was named 2025 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in 2024 and 2025.