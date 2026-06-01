Natixis Investment Managers and Loomis Sayles Collaborate on Launch of Credit Income Opportunities Interval Fund

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loomis, Sayles & Company with nearly $418 billion in assets under management*, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, today announced the launch of the Loomis Sayles Credit Income Opportunities Fund (the “fund”). The fund is an interval fund designed to seek high total investment return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing across a diversified, multi-sector credit opportunity set spanning public and private credit markets. Natixis Investment Managers will distribute the fund.

The fund is managed by Loomis Sayles’ Full Discretion Team, high-conviction, active credit investors with a 40-year history and $85.8 billion in assets under management.* Known for a deep-value, equity-like approach to credit selection across global fixed income markets, the team is led by Matt Eagan, CFA, who serves as portfolio manager for the new fund alongside Peter Sheehan, Eric Williams and Chris Romanelli, CFA. Additionally, the team works closely with the firm’s Private Credit Team, led by Chris Gudmastad, CFA, and the Structured Finance team, led by Alessandro Pagani, CFA, in the implementation of the fund.

“The convergence of public and private credit along with the paramount importance of careful credit research is creating compelling opportunities for experienced, research-driven investors,” said Matt Eagan, CFA, Head of Full Discretion and Portfolio Manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company. “This new fund reflects our commitment to clients, bringing our team’s four decades of credit expertise into a single, flexible vehicle designed to capture value across both liquid and less liquid markets. It enables us to pursue attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors while staying anchored in the disciplined fundamental credit research that has defined Loomis Sayles for a century.”

As corporate borrowers broaden how they raise capital, private markets and asset-backed financing are playing a larger role as banks have stepped back in parts of the market – expanding credit opportunities beyond traditional fixed income. In 2023, the Full Discretion team consolidated its high yield and bank loan efforts in recognition of this convergence and evolving market structure. With greater dispersion in risk, liquidity, and structure, evaluating opportunities across a company’s capital structure is increasingly important to maximize returns and, importantly, to mitigate the chances of defaults.

“Today’s evolving market structure, marked by dispersion, liquidity challenges and shifting sources of financing, is driving investors to look beyond traditional fixed income and increasingly toward private credit as they seek more diversified sources of income,” said Matt Garzone, Senior Vice President of Private Placements at Natixis Investment Managers. “By offering access to both public and private credit within the Loomis Sayles Credit Income Opportunities Fund, investors can tap a broader opportunity set and pursue more resilient portfolio construction, particularly amid recent disruptions in the private credit and semi-liquid space. This launch underscores our commitment to delivering thoughtfully engineered strategies that draw on the strengths of Loomis Sayles and support clients’ long-term goals across today’s dynamic credit landscape.”

Designed for long-term investors, the fund is intended to complement a more liquid core fixed income allocation and help enhance portfolio yield, while also serving as a differentiated allocation alongside existing private credit holdings. The fund may invest across corporate credit, senior loans, structured credit (including CLOs), and select asset-based and private credit investments. The fund will be available in both institutional and retail share classes and offers early investor incentives.

*As of 31 March 2026

Principal risks: When Interest-Rates rise, bond prices fall and vice versa. Long term securities tend to rise and fall more than short term securities. Liquidity risk exists with the difficulty of purchasing or selling a security at an advantageous price or time. A lack of liquidity may cause the investment value to decline. Foreign Non-US securities may be more volatile as a result of political, regulatory, market and economic uncertainties associated with such securities. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may negatively affect the value of the investment or reduce returns. These risks are magnified in emerging and developing markets. Credit risk of the issuer for a fixed-income security may fail to make timely payments of interest, principal, or to otherwise honor its obligations that is reflected by the bond's credit rating. If the issuer's financial strength deteriorates, the issuer's rating may be lowered and the bond's value may decline. Below-investment-grade securities are investments in fixed income securities with lower ratings (commonly known as "junk bonds") that tend to have a higher probability that an issuer will default or fail to meet its payments obligations. For a Repurchase program, there is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all of the shares that the investor desires to sell through the Fund's intended quarterly share repurchase program.

Closed-End Interval Fund: The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company structured as an “interval fund” and designed primarily for long-term investors. The Fund is not intended to be a typical traded investment. There is no secondary market for the Fund’s shares, and the Fund expects that no secondary market will develop. You should not invest in the Fund if you need a liquid investment. Closed-end funds differ from open-end investment companies, commonly known as mutual funds, in that investors in a closed-end fund do not have the right to redeem their shares on a daily basis at a price based on net asset value (NAV). Although the Fund, as a fundamental policy, will make quarterly offers to repurchase at least 5% and up to 25% of its outstanding shares at NAV, the number of shares tendered in connection with a repurchase offer may exceed the number of shares the Fund has offered to repurchase, in which case not all of your shares tendered in that offer will be repurchased. If shareholders tender for repurchase more than the repurchase offer amount for a given repurchase offer, the Fund may, but is not required to, repurchase an additional number of shares not to exceed 2% of the outstanding shares of the Fund on the repurchase request deadline (i.e., the date by which shareholders can tender their shares in response to a repurchase offer). In connection with any given repurchase offer, the Fund may offer to repurchase only the minimum amount of 5% of its outstanding shares. Hence, you may not be able to sell your shares when and/or in the amount that you desire.

Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Please visit loomissayles.com or call us at 800-633-3330 for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully.

Natixis Distribution, LLC. (fund distributor, member FINRA|SIPC) and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. are affiliated.

About Loomis Sayles

For a century, Loomis, Sayles & Company has built a legacy focused on fulfilling the investment needs of institutional and retail clients worldwide. To do this, our performance-driven investors aim to deliver long-term results by leveraging deep, independent research and rigorous risk analysis. With the resources, foresight, and flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets, Loomis Sayles has remained a trusted partner to its clients since 1926. Loomis Sayles proudly manages $417.9 billion* in assets on behalf of clients worldwide (as of March 31, 2026).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($53.9 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers1 with more than $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers specializes in high-conviction active investment strategies, insurance and pension solutions, and private assets, and delivers a diverse offering across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;3 Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris | Oakmark; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; VEGA Investment Solutions and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Survey respondents and publicly available data ranked by Investment & Pensions Europe/Top 500 Asset Managers 2025 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 20th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2024. 2 Assets under management (AUM) of affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2026, are $1,452.8 billion (€1,261.0 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of nonregulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers. 3 A brand of DNCA Finance. Expand

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