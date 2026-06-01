Crawford Contractor Connection Expands Commercial Managed Repair Program with Helixco

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contractor Connection®, a leading managed repair network and a Crawford & Company® business, today announced the next phase of its collaboration with Helixco. Following an initial announcement earlier this year, the integrated workflow is now fully operational, embedded within Contractor Connection’s Commercial Managed Repair Program, and scaling nationally across complex commercial repair and restoration projects.

The integration strengthens Contractor Connection’s commercial program by delivering real-time, structured time and materials insights that improve transparency, consistency and execution across the full lifecycle of commercial and large loss claims. Share

The integration strengthens Contractor Connection’s commercial program by delivering real-time, structured time and materials insights that improve transparency, consistency and execution across the full lifecycle of commercial and large loss claims. Additionally, Contractor Connection and all key stakeholders benefit from increased confidence in documentation, faster alignment across stakeholders and more predictable outcomes at scale.

“With Helixco’s materials insights now operational and embedded into our Commercial Managed Repair Program, we are seeing tangible gains in performance execution, consistency, and confidence,” said Lance Malcolm, president, U.S. Network Solutions. “This integration supports a stronger performance framework and improves how commercial repairs can be managed nationally, helping key stakeholders move faster with greater clarity while maintaining disciplined speed, quality, accuracy and customer experiences across complex losses.”

Through these synergies, Contractor Connection facilitates real-time transparency into labor and cost information that supports informed decision-making and efficient claim resolution. Rather than introducing new processes, the integrated solution reinforces Contractor Connection’s established managed repair framework and strengthens program maturity as commercial demand continues to grow.

When paired with Contractor Connection’s credentialed contractor network and centralized program oversight, the operational alliance delivers a consistent and scalable commercial repair experience across geographies and loss types. This approach strengthens alignment among carriers, contractors, and program teams, reduces downstream friction, and builds greater trust in time and materials outcomes.

“We are proud to support Contractor Connection as this working relationship moves from announcement to execution at national scale,” said Mike Allred, CEO of Helixco. “Contractor Connection brings deep expertise in commercial managed repair, and together we are delivering a proven approach that drives accountability, transparency, and confidence across complex commercial projects. This is about execution, not experimentation, and helping all key stakeholders perform consistently as they grow.”

This collaboration reflects a shared focus on operational excellence and advancing how commercial managed repair programs function in practice, not just in concept.

To learn more about Contractor Connection’s Commercial Managed Repair Program and its partnership with Helixco, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is a leading global provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.

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About Helixco

Helixco is a technology platform purpose-built to manage national contractor networks and provide real-time transparency and validation of time and materials work. The platform enables standardized workflows, auditable documentation and governed execution across complex commercial projects.