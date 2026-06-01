LegalShield Partners with Care.com to Bring Expert Senior Care Advising to Employer Benefits

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalShield today announced a partnership with Care.com’s employer offering CareBenefits to bring their Senior Care Advisor program to LegalShield members as part of the 2027 National Enhanced Plan. The addition extends LegalShield beyond legal protection to offer whole-family support at one of the most demanding moments employees face: caring for an aging parent.

The partnership is rooted in what LegalShield was already hearing from its own members. Since 2022, elder care-related requests for legal assistance to LegalShield provider firms have more than doubled, making it the number one area of law LegalShield provider attorneys are now addressing. Nearly half of those reaching out are Gen X and Millennial members caring for their Baby Boomer parents, asking about Powers of Attorney, healthcare directives, conservatorships, Wills, and estate planning.

To better understand what was driving the increase, LegalShield commissioned two surveys. A survey of more than 1,100 working adults between the ages of 40 and 60 found that more than half are actively coordinating a parent's care right now, with nearly two-thirds spending six or more work hours a month on caregiving tasks during the workday. When asked whether access to a dedicated senior care advisor would affect their decision to stay with their employer, nearly three in four said yes. A separate survey of more than 1,000 HR executives found that nearly nine in ten say employee caregiving has a major impact on absenteeism and productivity, yet only 37% feel confident their current benefits actually meet eldercare needs.

The data pointed to a clear need. In response, LegalShield partnered with CareBenefits by Care.com to provide integrated care and legal benefits in one place and is developing a series of free resources to help both employers and Sandwich Generation employees navigate what is becoming a crisis. Through the partnership, LegalShield members enrolled in the National Enhanced Plan will have access to Care.com’s Senior Care Advisor program that connects families directly with masters-level social workers who specialize in senior care. Members receive 1:1, personalized consultation summaries, prescreened provider referrals and ongoing guidance for navigating elder care decisions. When legal questions arise, a LegalShield attorney is already part of the plan.

"Employers are increasingly aware that caregiving does not stop when employees walk through the door," said Emily Rose, President of Business Solutions at LegalShield. "This partnership gives employers a meaningful answer for workers navigating one of the most demanding seasons of their lives, and it strengthens the benefit package in a way that directly supports retention and productivity."

"Caring for an aging parent is one of the most complex and emotional experiences a family can face, and too often people navigate it without real guidance," said Ajith Segaram, GM of Enterprise, Care.com. "This partnership brings our expertise directly to employees who need it most, giving them access to a dedicated advisor who can help make sense of one of the hardest seasons their family will face and build a plan to get through it."

The Senior Care Advisor program powered by Care.com will be included in LegalShield's 2027 National Enhanced Plan. Coverage extends to the member, their spouse or partner, children, parents, in-laws, and grandparents.

"Legal and life are not separate things," Rose said. "This partnership moves us closer to being the single resource employers and their people can turn to when life gets complicated."

For more information about LegalShield's 2027 National Enhanced Plan visit LegalShield.com. For more information about Care.com’s employer offering CareBenefits, please visit care.com/benefits.

###

About LegalShield

For more than 50 years, LegalShield has provided everyday Americans with easy and affordable access to legal advice, counsel, protection, and representation. Serving millions, LegalShield is one of the world's largest platforms for legal, identity, and reputation management services protecting individuals and businesses across North America. Founded in 1972, LegalShield and its privacy management product IDShield equip individuals, families, businesses, and employers with the tools they need to affordably live a just and secure life. Through technology and innovation, LegalShield is transforming how people access legal guidance, with hundreds of qualified attorneys and law firms across the country. To learn more, visit LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.

About Care.com

Care.com is where families go to find care and where caregivers go to find meaningful work. Since 2007, over 45 million people have turned to Care.com—across child care, senior care, adult care, pet care and housekeeping. Whether it’s a nanny for your newborn, an assisted living community for your aging loved one, or an adventure buddy for your dog’s daily strolls, we’re here to make care simpler, smarter and more personal. CareBenefits by Care.com also empowers over 700 companies to provide family care benefits to their employees. With HomePay by Care.com makes it easier for families to manage household taxes and payroll.