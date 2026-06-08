Liberty Latin America Selects BTS as Exclusive A2P Messaging Managed Services Partner Across All Its Markets

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTS announced today that it has been chosen as the exclusive provider of managed A2P SMS services for Liberty Latin America (LLA), supporting the company’s efforts to strengthen revenue protection, fraud mitigation, traffic intelligence, and operational visibility across its markets.

BTS has been selected by Liberty Latin America as its exclusive A2P managed services partner across 25 markets, strengthening fraud protection, traffic visibility, and A2P monetization. Share

The agreement reinforces LLA’s A2P messaging strategy throughout a broad regional footprint and establishes a coordinated operating model to improve control, visibility, and monetization of A2P traffic across its markets.

The partnership will support revenue maximization, stronger fraud protection and grey-route mitigation, enhanced real-time traffic visibility, operational reporting and analytics, revenue assurance, and 24x7x365 managed services support.

The agreement spans 25 markets and reflects a high level of operational trust in BTS’ ability to deliver consistent performance across diverse regulatory, technical, and commercial environments.

“This agreement gives us a stronger and more consistent operational framework for managing A2P messaging across our regional footprint,” said Arrigo Gardia, Senior Director Carrier Services, Liberty Latin America. “It builds on the trust and strong partnership we have developed with BTS over the past five years in international voice services, and allows us to extend that collaboration into A2P messaging with greater visibility, stronger protection, and a more effective monetization model.”

“We are proud to have been selected by Liberty Latin America for this important regional initiative,” said Ricardo Olloqui, President & Co-Founder of BTS. “Our role is to help ensure A2P messaging is managed with the right combination of protection, operational intelligence, analytics, and optimization so LLA can improve performance across markets and scale its A2P strategy with confidence.”

Exclusive A2P managed services are expected to become operational on July 1, 2026. Customers and ecosystem partners will receive additional guidance through official communications ahead of launch.

In addition to exclusive A2P managed services, the broader relationship also creates a framework for collaboration on outbound P2A SMS management and Open Gateway APIs managed services. These areas include onboarding, monitoring, analytics, governance, and operational support, while giving LLA flexibility as its API and authentication strategies continue to evolve.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty, and Más Móvil. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects more than 30 markets in the region.

For more information, please visit: https://lla.com.

About BTS

Owned by BTS Group, BTS is a leading global provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players. Leveraging its proprietary S1 Platform, a network of 400+ partners, and extensive regional expertise, BTS delivers advanced voice solutions that ensure seamless, secure, and optimized international communications. BTS powers 18+ billion voice minutes annually and supports the operations of MNOs, carriers, CPaaS platforms, enterprises, and hyperscalers worldwide.

www.bts.io