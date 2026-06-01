Texas State University Selects Aramark as Its New Comprehensive Collegiate Hospitality Partner

SAN MARCOS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas State University (TXST) has selected Aramark Collegiate Hospitality as its new comprehensive hospitality partner, beginning June 1, 2026. The new contract unifies dining, athletics, vending, and campus life through Texas State Hospitality, a campus ecosystem Aramark is creating in partnership with TXST.

“Texas State is committed to providing an exceptional campus experience for everyone who learns, works, and gathers here,” said Cynthia L. Hernandez, vice president for Student Success at TXST. “This partnership helps create a dining and hospitality ecosystem that strengthens community, supports student success, and reflects the quality and pride of the Texas State experience.”

As TXST grows enrollment, expands its academic and physical footprint across the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses, prepares to compete on a national stage as a member of the Pac‑12 Conference, and advances its journey toward Carnegie R1 research status, the partnership positions hospitality as a strategic driver of student success, campus cohesion, and institutional sustainability.

“Texas State is a university on the rise, and we are proud to have this opportunity, which now represents our largest university partnership in Texas,” said Barbara Flanagan, President and CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “Hospitality is the connective tissue of campus life; by working side by side with Texas State, we will deliver a cohesive experience that strengthens community, elevates gameday energy, and supports the University’s continued momentum as it advances its academic, research, and national aspirations.”

The new contract integrates residential and retail dining, catering, concessions, and vending into a unified hospitality model. Texas State Hospitality will support the daily rhythm, belonging, well‑being, and academic ambition for nearly 45,000 students across both campuses.

Building a Connected Student-Centered Campus Ecosystem

The partnership prioritizes a modernized dining experience. Dining environments will emphasize accessibility, varied menu options, technology-enabled convenience, and consistent service for students, faculty, and staff.

Initial program enhancements and planned changes include:

Reimagined residential dining halls at Commons, Harris, and the new Hilltop facility, each with a distinct culinary identity aligned to student preferences and campus culture.

at Commons, Harris, and the new Hilltop facility, each with a distinct culinary identity aligned to student preferences and campus culture. Expanded retail dining options across campus, featuring a mix of national brands, on-trend concepts, and rotating local and regional partners that reflect the flavors and traditions of Texas.

across campus, featuring a mix of national brands, on-trend concepts, and rotating local and regional partners that reflect the flavors and traditions of Texas. Enhanced athletic fueling programs , including training tables, fueling stations, and performance-focused nutrition offerings designed to support student athlete success.

, including training tables, fueling stations, and performance-focused nutrition offerings designed to support student athlete success. Elevated gameday hospitality and fan experiences at UFCU Stadium and athletic venues, enhancing food, beverage, and service offerings to meet the energy, scale, and expectations of Pac‑12 competition.

at UFCU Stadium and athletic venues, enhancing food, beverage, and service offerings to meet the energy, scale, and expectations of Pac‑12 competition. Improved access for students living off-campus with mobile ordering, extended hours, grab‑and‑go formats, and locations along high-traffic campus pathways.

with mobile ordering, extended hours, grab‑and‑go formats, and locations along high-traffic campus pathways. Updated dining technology , including digital menu boards, mobile ordering, and unified point‑of‑sale systems to reduce wait times and improve service consistency.

, including digital menu boards, mobile ordering, and unified point‑of‑sale systems to reduce wait times and improve service consistency. Expanded food security initiatives, including meal access programs and campus partnerships that increase flexibility while reducing stigma for students facing food insecurity.

The hospitality program will continuously evolve through student feedback, performance insights, and campus collaboration—ensuring alignment with the needs of a dynamic university community and supporting Texas State’s continued academic and research growth.

About Texas State University

Founded in 1899, Texas State University is among the largest universities in Texas with an enrollment of more than 44,000 students on campuses in San Marcos and Round Rock. Texas State’s 247,000-plus alumni are a powerful force in serving the economic workforce needs of Texas and throughout the world.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.