KBRA Assigns Rating to Sypher Insurance Exchange

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a BBB Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) to Sypher Insurance Exchange ("Sypher" or the "Exchange"). The Outlook for the rating is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

Sypher Insurance Exchange (“Sypher” or the “Exchange”) is a de novo Florida-domiciled reciprocal insurer formed to write Florida personal residential property business, primarily homeowners and related coverages. The rating reflects adequate initial capitalization to support near-term operating volatility, low net underwriting leverage supported by the Exchange’s quota share reinsurance structure, and a conservative investment strategy that emphasizes liquidity and capital preservation. The Exchange also benefits from the absence of legacy liabilities and reserve development risk, as well as a measured operating strategy focused on controlled organic growth. In addition, KBRA views management as possessing relevant experience in the Florida homeowners market, and the Exchange may benefit from relationships within Florida’s independent agency channel that could support early distribution development.

Balancing these strengths, statutory surplus is funded entirely through a surplus note, resulting in high financial leverage and weaker capital quality. In addition, Sypher is a newly formed insurer with no operating history or demonstrated earnings performance. The rating is further constrained by the Exchange’s concentration in Florida residential property, which exposes results to catastrophe risk, weather-related volatility, and Florida-specific regulatory and litigation developments. While reinsurance materially mitigates retained loss severity and supports net underwriting leverage, the Exchange remains dependent on continued access to reinsurance capacity at economically viable terms.

Rating Sensitivities

Successful execution of the Exchange’s business plan, supported by underwriting profitability favorable to projections, sustained surplus growth and leverage reduction through a meaningful catastrophe cycle, reduced reliance on surplus note capital, and greater diversification, could result in a positive rating action. A material shortfall in underwriting results relative to plan, catastrophe activity that materially erodes surplus, reduced reinsurance availability or less favorable terms, or slower-than-projected premium growth that constrains surplus formation, could result in a negative rating action.

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Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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