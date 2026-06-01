AXS Names East West Bank as Its First Official Business Banking Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, today announced a new partnership with East West Bank, which will serve as the company’s first official business banking partner in North America. This relationship, brought together by AEG Global Partnerships, marks a milestone for AXS as it continues to scale its financial operations and align with partners that support its long-term growth.

Through the partnership, AXS will work with East West Bank to support key aspects of its banking and financial operations, strengthening the company’s financial infrastructure as it grows. In turn, AXS and East West Bank will collaborate on strategic marketing and media initiatives across AXS channels to build brand awareness and engagement.

“As AXS continues to grow globally, having the right financial partner in place is critical,” said Jason Boxer, Chief Financial Officer of AXS. “East West Bank brings deep expertise supporting high-growth businesses, and we are pleased to work together as we continue to expand.”

“At East West Bank, we believe that entertainment and sports do more than entertain. They bring people together and create meaningful connections across cultures and communities,” said Robert Lo, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Real Estate Banking at East West Bank. “We’re proud to partner with AXS because we share a common belief in the power of live experiences to build bridges, spark joy, and unite people around moments that matter. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the stories, teams, and events that connect us all.”

As AXS’s first official business banking partner in North America, East West Bank will play an important role in supporting the company’s continued growth while expanding its own reach within the live entertainment, sports and events landscape.

“We’re proud to help bring this partnership together and excited to see both brands embark on this relationship as they continue evolving how they engage and support their customers,” said Erin Zinser, Senior Vice President, AXS Sponsorship Sales and Activation, AEG Global Partnerships.

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, operating across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, providing access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS, owned by AEG, partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment — including the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’s primary and secondary marketplaces, along with its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology, deliver one of the easiest and most secure ways for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.

About East West Bank

East West Bank has been named by Bank Director as America’s No. 1 best-performing large bank for three consecutive years. The Bank provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: “EWBC”) is a public company with total assets of $82.9 billion as of March 31, 2026. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California and operates over 110 locations in the United States and Asia. For more information on East West Bank, visit www.eastwestbank.com.