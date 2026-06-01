Ventiva Partners with ASUS to Explore Next-Generation Thermal Architectures for Compact AI Computing Systems

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventiva®, a leader in solid-state cooling solutions, today announced at Computex 2026 a strategic partnership with ASUS to explore next-generation thermal architectures for compact AI computing systems. Through this collaboration, the companies will evaluate how Ventiva's ionic cooling technology can support future ASUS NUC and Mini-PC designs.

Thermal management has always been treated as a component-level decision. What we're seeing now, and what this partnership with ASUS reflects, is that it's becoming a platform architecture decision. How you cool a system determines what you can build. Share

As AI workloads demand more processing power in increasingly constrained form factors, thermal management has emerged as one of the most critical factors in system design. Conventional cooling solutions consume significant board space, restrict component placement, and generate significant vibrations that introduce acoustic tradeoffs that become harder to absorb as devices grow more compact and more powerful.

Ventiva's ionic cooling solutions deliver silent, vibration-free thermal management in a modular, compact form factor that recovers board space and expands layout flexibility for system designers. Through this partnership, Ventiva and ASUS will explore the potential role of Ventiva’s ionic cooling in future ASUS AI system architectures, assessing where the technology could deliver the greatest design impact.

As part of this partnership, Ventiva is showcasing an ASUS NUC demonstration platform at Computex 2026. The system illustrates the direction of the collaboration and provides a real-world platform for evaluating thermal architecture possibilities in compact AI-capable designs.

“Thermal management has always been treated as a component-level decision. What we're seeing now, and what this partnership with ASUS reflects, is that it's becoming a platform architecture decision. How you cool a system determines what you can build,” said Christian Schlachte, Director, Product Management, Ventiva. “We're excited to work with ASUS to demonstrate what the shift to a ‘thermal first’ architecture makes possible."

“Thermal architecture is becoming an increasingly important part of how next-generation compact AI systems are designed,” said Alex Gilpin, Senior Manager - NUC Advanced Engineering, ASUS. “Our partnership with Ventiva reflects a shared interest in exploring new approaches that could help shape future ASUS NUC and Mini-PC designs. This initial phase focuses on prototype development and technical evaluation as both teams assess what is possible.”

Technical Background: Ventiva Ionic Cooling Technology

Ventiva’s solid-state, all-electronic heat transfer technology leverages the principles of electrohydrodynamic (EHD) flow to move ionized air molecules within an electric field. This ionic cooling innovation moves air without mechanical fans, creating silent, vibration-free airflow. Unlike traditional cooling systems, Ventiva solutions scale easily, integrate cleanly into system designs, and enable airflow configurations that were not previously possible.

The Ventiva thermal management subsystem is thin, lightweight, and highly modular, and is engineered to adapt to diverse system architectures. It is comprised of a self-contained air blower device, fin stack, and vapor chamber or heat pipe, delivering optimized cooling efficiency up to 1.1 CFM per device. The air blower devices can be positioned adjacent to heat sources including SoCs, memory, and power delivery components, without the space constraints imposed by traditional fan-based cooling.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ionic cooling, and how does it work?

Ionic cooling uses electrically charged particles to move air without any rotating parts. Ventiva's ionic cooling technology harnesses the power of a minuscule plasma field to move air particles, delivering targeted cooling that removes heat from targeted areas of a system. The result is a solid-state cooling solution with no mechanical parts, no vibrations, and no noise.





Ionic cooling uses electrically charged particles to move air without any rotating parts. Ventiva's ionic cooling technology harnesses the power of a minuscule plasma field to move air particles, delivering targeted cooling that removes heat from targeted areas of a system. The result is a solid-state cooling solution with no mechanical parts, no vibrations, and no noise. Does ionic cooling produce any noise?

No. Ventiva’s ionic cooling technology has been tested in anechoic chambers, showing less than 15 dBa sound pressure. This is an imperceptible level that is barely above the background noise level in an anechoic chamber.





No. Ventiva’s ionic cooling technology has been tested in anechoic chambers, showing less than 15 dBa sound pressure. This is an imperceptible level that is barely above the background noise level in an anechoic chamber. How thin are Ventiva's air blower devices, and where can they be placed in a system?

Unlike traditional blowers which are “top-in / side-out” air flow devices, Ventiva’s ionic cooling module does not need an air gap to draw in air; it is a more space-efficient “side-in / side-out” device. This allows for a lower internal height for a customer application as low as 5 mm, which enables thinner product designs.





Unlike traditional blowers which are “top-in / side-out” air flow devices, Ventiva’s ionic cooling module does not need an air gap to draw in air; it is a more space-efficient “side-in / side-out” device. This allows for a lower internal height for a customer application as low as 5 mm, which enables thinner product designs. Why is ionic cooling particularly well-suited for AI workloads?

AI workloads generate intense, concentrated heat at the processor, as well as the memory and accelerator components operating in close proximity to the SoC. Conventional cooling solutions struggle to address these distributed heat sources without adding bulk or noise. Ventiva's modular approach allows each thermal zone to be cooled independently and precisely, so the system can sustain the kind of continuous, high-performance operation that AI applications demand.

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About Ventiva

Ventiva is transforming thermal management from a system constraint into a design enabler. Its patented, solid-state ionic cooling platforms use electrohydrodynamic (EHD) technology to deliver targeted airflow—with no moving parts, noise, vibration, or dust—freeing critical board space, enabling chip-adjacent memory, and allowing components to sustain peak performance without throttling. These modular platforms unlock new system architectures that deliver higher performance and greater efficiency with unprecedented design flexibility, across applications from thin-and-light AI inference laptops to real-time industrial vision systems to high-density server racks. Learn more at ventiva.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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