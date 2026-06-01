Winamp Group Completes Debt Restructuring, Executes Significant Debt Repayment and Improves Its Financial Profile

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Euronext Growth Paris & Brussels: ALWIN) announces the successful completion of the debt repayment and restructuring plan outlined on May 4, 2026. The related agreements have now been formally executed, the planned debt repayment has been completed and the remaining debt balance has been rescheduled in accordance with the terms previously disclosed.

This transaction has significantly reduced the Group's financial indebtedness. Debt subject to the restructuring, including accrued interest, has been reduced from approximately €10.4 million to approximately €5.2 million. The remaining balance has been rescheduled under a new repayment schedule providing for a repayment of € 1 million, twelve (12) months after the date of the agreement, € 2 million, twenty-four (24) months after the date of the agreement, and payment of the remaining balance thirty-six (36) months after the date of the agreement.

This transaction marks an important milestone in the financial transformation undertaken by Winamp Group since the beginning of 2026. Combined with the capital increases, debt-to-equity conversions and other debt optimization initiatives completed during the year, it significantly strengthens the Group's balance sheet, enhances financial flexibility and improves visibility over future cash commitments.

“The completion of this transaction marks an important milestone for Winamp Group and reflects the successful execution of our financial roadmap,” said Olivier Van Gulck, CFO of Winamp Group. “We are grateful for the continued support and confidence shown by our financial partners, whose commitment demonstrates their belief in the strength of our project and our long-term growth potential. This transaction strengthens our balance sheet, improves our financial flexibility and increases visibility over our future commitments. It allows us to approach the next stages of our development with confidence while remaining attentive to opportunities that may support our long-term growth.”

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July 31, 2026 – H1 2026 Revenue Publication

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger’s mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp – www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together the essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.